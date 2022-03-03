"Nobody wants that playoff choke artist" - Aaron Rodgers blasted by fans after Packers GM rules out offers

The future of Aaron Rodgers has been the subject of much debate over the last couple of weeks. Will he stay, will he go and if he does, where?

Every person has given their take on the situation. The 38-year-old is a hot commodity in the NFL, or so we thought.

NFL insider Rob Demovsky, who covers the Green Bay Packers, asked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is any offers had come in for Rodgers. His response was startling.

"Not at all. Not at all. Not a single person."

This has led many fans to blast Rodgers. With one fan posting in reply to Adam Schefter's post with the article from Demovsky, writing:

"Nobody wants that playoff choke artist."

Fans smash Rodgers over no trade offers

There have been no offers via trade for the 38-year-old

The news that no offers have been made to acquire the four-time NFL MVP has surprised many. Some fans were quick to jump all over the Packers quarterback, giving their theories as to why he isn't highly sought after.

Kevin Lynch @klynch_10 @AdamSchefter Well most teams goal is to win a Super Bowl so idk why they would want Aaron Rodgers @AdamSchefter Well most teams goal is to win a Super Bowl so idk why they would want Aaron Rodgers

One fan posted that the Packers quarterback is more about money than the team. The fan claims that he wants to be the highest paid but complains when the team doesn't sign anyone.

Dp4life22 @DP4LIFE22 @AdamSchefter The guy is about money not team , he wants to be highest paid but than complains why they haven’t signed anyone. Brady was team player and left room in cap cause winning was first and it showed with super bowls @AdamSchefter The guy is about money not team , he wants to be highest paid but than complains why they haven’t signed anyone. Brady was team player and left room in cap cause winning was first and it showed with super bowls

One fan posted that he was not surprised that no offers came in, considering the money that Rodgers wants for the postseason inconsistency.

C HENRY @CHEN313 @AdamSchefter Not totally surprised No one is signing up for 45-50 mill and the inevitable choke that comes with it. @AdamSchefter Not totally surprised No one is signing up for 45-50 mill and the inevitable choke that comes with it.

Another fan posted, saying that the Packers quarterback is not worth multiple first-round picks and that he doesn't show up when he is needed the most.

🙏 @DumbassThad @AdamSchefter He ain’t worth multiple 1st round picks & then on top of that 45-50 million a year. Regular season QB that doesn’t show up when you need him most 🤷‍♂️ @AdamSchefter He ain’t worth multiple 1st round picks & then on top of that 45-50 million a year. Regular season QB that doesn’t show up when you need him most 🤷‍♂️

The tweets kept coming as another person responded, questioning why teams would give up assets for the 38-year-old, only to be knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

Chuck @Charlie_Hudson8 @AdamSchefter Who wants to give up the farm to lose in the first round? @AdamSchefter Who wants to give up the farm to lose in the first round?

Another wrote that the money the Packers quarterback wants is too much for most teams to part with.

Nathan White @NathanWhiteWork @AdamSchefter Too much money. Teams want him but just can’t make the money work @AdamSchefter Too much money. Teams want him but just can’t make the money work

The 38-year-old's postseason history was once again brought to light. Another fan said no team wants to trade for the biggest playoff choker in history.

Renwick Taylor @RenwickTaylor3 @AdamSchefter No one wants to trade for the biggest playoff choke artist in NFL history. @AdamSchefter No one wants to trade for the biggest playoff choke artist in NFL history.

One person replied, stating that if teams are going to trade for a quarterback, they would want one that can win a playoff game.

Stuart Geach @SAJG66 @AdamSchefter If you were going to trade for a QB, you’d want one that could win a play off game. @AdamSchefter If you were going to trade for a QB, you’d want one that could win a play off game.

Another fan posted, asking why a team would bring in a player with so much drama and one that folds under pressure in the postseason.

Ken Graham @KenG_79 @AdamSchefter Cause who wants the drama he brings on top of folding under pressure in the playoffs? @AdamSchefter Cause who wants the drama he brings on top of folding under pressure in the playoffs?

No one knows how the situation will play out. One thing is for certain: it has gotten plenty of media attention and will continue to do so until Rodgers announces his decision.

Edited by Adam Dickson