"Nobody wants that playoff choke artist" - Aaron Rodgers blasted by fans after Packers GM rules out offers

The future of Aaron Rodgers has been the subject of much debate over the last couple of weeks. Will he stay, will he go and if he does, where?
Every person has given their take on the situation. The 38-year-old is a hot commodity in the NFL, or so we thought.
NFL insider Rob Demovsky, who covers the Green Bay Packers, asked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is any offers had come in for Rodgers. His response was startling.
"Not at all. Not at all. Not a single person."
This has led many fans to blast Rodgers. With one fan posting in reply to Adam Schefter's post with the article from Demovsky, writing:
"Nobody wants that playoff choke artist."
Fans smash Rodgers over no trade offers
The news that no offers have been made to acquire the four-time NFL MVP has surprised many. Some fans were quick to jump all over the Packers quarterback, giving their theories as to why he isn't highly sought after.
One fan posted that the Packers quarterback is more about money than the team. The fan claims that he wants to be the highest paid but complains when the team doesn't sign anyone.
One fan posted that he was not surprised that no offers came in, considering the money that Rodgers wants for the postseason inconsistency.
Another fan posted, saying that the Packers quarterback is not worth multiple first-round picks and that he doesn't show up when he is needed the most.
The tweets kept coming as another person responded, questioning why teams would give up assets for the 38-year-old, only to be knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.
Another wrote that the money the Packers quarterback wants is too much for most teams to part with.
The 38-year-old's postseason history was once again brought to light. Another fan said no team wants to trade for the biggest playoff choker in history.
One person replied, stating that if teams are going to trade for a quarterback, they would want one that can win a playoff game.
Another fan posted, asking why a team would bring in a player with so much drama and one that folds under pressure in the postseason.
No one knows how the situation will play out. One thing is for certain: it has gotten plenty of media attention and will continue to do so until Rodgers announces his decision.