"Why's she still talking about an ex" - Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan did not hold back on his criticism of Packers star's former girlfriend Olivia Munn

Aaron Rodgers has had quite an eventful few months. The Green Bay Packers quarterback hasn't been one to shy away from controversy, delivering hot takes on topics ranging from COVID to the use of psychedelics.

More recently, the quarterback openly threw his young receivers under the bus by calling out their inadequacies at training. But there is one topic the NFL superstar seems to want to avoid. And that is his relationship with his family.

It's an open secret that Rodgers shares an estranged relationship with his family. The quarterback and members of his family have rarely spoken about the matter, but from what we can understand, it was the Packers star's decision to isolate himself.

There are multiple theories behind his estrangement. While some speculate it has to do with his controversial comments on Christianity, some suggest that it has to do with his relationship with former girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Munn, who is known for her roles in movies like 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and 'The Newsroom', apparently was not received well by the Packers quarterback's family. After their split, Munn was asked about the family's dynamics while appearing on Sirius XM’s 'Andy Cohen Live':

“I have kind of avoided speaking about him for a long time. I met one brother, the one who was on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jordan. I was friendly with Jordan. I met the parents only a couple times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months.”

While there seemed to be no spite in Munn's comments, the Packers quarterback's brother didn't miss the chance to take a dig at Munn while talking to US Weekly:

"I’ll say I have no idea why she’s still talking about an ex, I don’t get that."

Aaron Rodgers skipped brother Jordan's wedding invite

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly still not on talking terms with his family. While some suggested that he and brother Jordan had mended ties, the Packers star's absence at Jordan's wedding spoke volumes.

As per an insider who spoke to US weekly, older brother Aaron Rodgers was nowhere to be seen. The source noted that the brothers are not yet on talking terms.

“There is still a family rift... (They haven’t) reconciled or repaired their relationship.”

Jordan, who rose to fame himself thanks to his appearance on hit TV show 'The Bachellorete', had expressed how the situation wasn't ideal but had come to terms with it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar