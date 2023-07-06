It looks as though Aaron Rodgers has already made an enemy out of David Bakhtiari, one of his former teammates.

In April, Rodgers, after weeks of speculation, finally went to the New York Jets, rejoining offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb in what can only be described as a Green Bay mini-reunion.

And recently, he posted an Instagram story of himself with a group of athletes after a shootaround at Proactive Sports Performance, a training and fitness facility located just west of Los Angeles. He made sure to roast Bakhtiari, his former offensive lineman, in the caption:

"@davidbakhtiari where are you??"

Bakhtiari took aim at Rodgers' apparent absence from his new team's minicamp:

"Too busy training and not posing for a photo"

To which Rodgers retorted:

"Probably laying around getting fat"

The Packers are not playing the Jets this season (they already met in 2022, with Gang Green surprisingly winning thanks to Rodgers' predecessor and now-backup Zach Wilson), but if Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari last a few more years in the league, their feud may finally materialize on the field.

A look at David Bakhtiari's recent appearance at the Beer Olympics

With the Green Bay Packers not resuming training practice until July 26, David Bakhtiari has taken the time to join fellow NFC lineman Jason Kelce and his pass-catching younger brother Travis in enjoying beer during the summer. On Tuesday, he participated in the "2023 Beer Olympics", a backyard-style event hosted by Tennessee Titans offensive tackle and Bussin' with the Boys co-host Taylor Lewan.

Among the participants were San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, singer Jerry Roll, ex-49ers (and now Indianapolis Colts) defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, and Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino, who served as referee. Bakhtiari brought rookie tight end Tucker Kraft with him.

No one knows where exactly the Packers placed in the competition, but what is known is that the three-time Pro Bowler easily bested Kraft, Kittle, and Buckner in emptying a mug of beer:

Beer pong and flip cup were also played in the event, and as the event drew to a close, there was confusion regarding the winner, which Blandino had to resolve:

Alas, Bakhtiari and Kraft lost to the former San Francisco teammates:

