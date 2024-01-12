“Aaron Rodgers can’t be cancelled” - Fans call out ESPN after Jets QB appears on Pat McAfee Show amid rumored suspension

Aaron Rodgers is not vanishing from The Pat McAfee Show, if his recent cameo is any indication.

Amid his controversial comments about ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, McAfee announced on Wednesday he would not bring Rodgers back on air for the NFL playoffs.

However, that did not stop the seemingly-suspended New York Jets quarterback from visiting Thursday's episode:

Comments ranged from general joy to mockery of the notion of a lifetime ban. After his segment aired, fans called out ESPN's handling of the issue and other media publications' coverage around the issue.

"AROD CANT BE CANCELLED" - one fan posted

What Aaron Rodgers said on his return to The Pat McAfee Show

A new Aaron Rodgers segment could mean only one thing: takes on the latest topics. His first topic was to discuss Bill Belichick and Nick Saban's respective departures from the New England Patriots and Alabama Crimson Tide. He said:

“It’s too bad, you know. Those are two iconic coaches. I think in general we play this game, we love this game about this idea of 'game-changers'... Bill Belichick and Nick Saban were those guys."

He continued by praising the now-ex-Patriot's commitment to a mentality that no one, even his understudies, could master:

"Bill did things his own way and had a ton of success with it. People tried to copy it and couldn’t do it... I love you man. You changed the game. I know you will keep doing that."

He also reflected on playing against Foxboro in 2018 and 2022:

“Both times he waited to make sure that he saw me after the game. I just thought that was one of the classiest things ever, and I have so much respect for him to do that.”

What Pat McAfee said about Aaron Rodgers' return to his show

Meanwhile, McAfee clarified why Rodgers appeared despite his purported suspension.

As it turned out, the Tuesday segment was done for the 2023-24 season. But it did not preclude appearances on any other day, like Thursday, which happened after Belichick and the Patriots announced their separation:

“Yesterday, I’m just getting absolutely crushed. I’m like how do I explain to all these humans that Aaron Rodgers has an offseason too?”

It is still not yet known whether this change will carry over in the succeeding weeks.