Aaron Rodgers was reported to have caught an interception in the New York Jets' practice session yesterday and it immediately caught the notice of NFL observers. It was not just that he was an elite quarterback who was making plays on defense in training; rather it was how quickly he seemed to be recovering from his injury.

On the first day of the season, in a game against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets quarterback tore his Achilles in an injury that was supposed to sideline him for the season. Not even four months later, he has returned to practice and is making plays, and spectacular ones at that. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that it was a one-handed interception, which is tough even for seasoned defenders to make.

It also requires a range of movement, athleticism and balance that one rarely expects from someone whose Achilles injury is yet to fully heal. Fans were quick to label Aaron Rodgers' fortitude as the news broke:

Fans were left stunned by how quickly the Jets quarterback is recovering, especially given he is 40 years old. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to air their views. Some went on to say that taking Ayahuasca, which the player has admitted to trying out, is the reason for that.

What are the chances that the Jets quarterback is back this season?

Despite all the reports showing a recovery that is better than was expected, it is still difficult to believe that Aaron Rodgers will be back on the field this year. He himself has said that there are two conditions that will need to be met before he considers returning.

The first is that the New York Jets should still be in the hunt for the playoffs. Theoretically, they are, and it is not impossible. But with a 5-8 record, it is a steep climb. Secondly, his doctors need to give him the go-ahead. In practice, he participated in quarterback drills and a 7-on-7 period. But he has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11, showing that there are still milestones to meet in his rehabilitation process.

The quarterback had targeted a return on Christmas Eve in the game against the Washington Commanders if the above conditions were met. Right now, his spectacular recovery notwithstanding, it looks difficult that all of that will come to pass for Aaron Rodgers to take to the turf again this season.