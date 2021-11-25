Aaron Rodgers jumps on the 'COVID toe' bandwagon by changing his Twitter display pic

You can't say Aaron Rodgers does not have a sense of humor. The 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback is taking his "COVID toe" injury in his stride.

At his weekly press conference, Rodgers was asked about his "COVID toe," a condition that leaves the person with swelling, itching and painful lumps.

The question came after a piece published in the Wall Street Journal (written by journalist Andrew Beaton, who took Pat McAfee's claim on his show that Rodgers had COVID toe rather literally) came to light. This turned out to be untrue, and the reigning NFL MVP was clearly anticipating questions about his injury. Take a look at the press conference below.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Aaron Rodgers was clearly waiting for the COVID-toe question because you can hear him say, “I don’t know if I have room to get my toe up there,” at the start of his press conference.



As seen in the video, Rodgers puts his foot on display to show the reporters attending the press conference that he in fact does not have COVID toe.

It was a light-hearted moment at the start of the press conference and the internet found much delight in it. Later, the Packers quarterback himself changed his Twitter profile picture to that of the popular COVID toe of his.

Rodgers was clearly expecting questions regarding his toe, and they did come up at the press conference. However, the mood of the conversation quickly went south as Rodgers pointed out that the article published by the WSJ was full of disinformation. Rodgers stated that he expects an apology from Molly Knight (who he misidentified as the writer of the article — Knight had just reshared the article on Twitter) and her editor.

“That’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual,” Rodgers said. “I have a fractured toe. So, I expect a full apology from Molly Knight and whoever her editor was. I did get a kick out of reading that article.

"That was very, very interesting, but I had never heard of COVID toe before. Pat (McAfee) made a joke about it on the show, and I mentioned yesterday that it’s worse than turf toe and it must be a bone issue. I can’t believe I have to again come on here and talk about my medical information It’s surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution, but that’s the world we live in these days.”

Rodgers is in the spotlight over his COVID vaccination status and continues to be at the center of most things in the media at present. However, there is an important football game on Sunday.

Rodgers and the Packers host Matthew Stafford and the Rams, who are coming off a bye after their blowout loss to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers last time out.

