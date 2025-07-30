Aaron Rodgers confirms A.J. Hawk drinking his own urine 2 years after Pat McAfee's bold claim about Packers legend at ESPYs

After Pat McAfee raised eyebrows with a declaration at the 2023 ESPYs, Aaron Rodgers publicly validated on Wednesday the health rumor involving A.J. Hawk.&quot;A.J. was drinking his piss,&quot; Rodgers said, via &quot;The Pat McAfee Show.&quot;McAfee immediately responded to it.&quot;Yes, we know,&quot; McAfee said. &quot;OK. You confirmed that.&quot;McAfee’s remark in 2023 was delivered on national television during his opening monologue at the ESPYs. He discussed the extreme sacrifices athletes make to stay in peak condition. McAfee revealed to the audience that Hawk, Rodgers' former teammate and the Packers’ all-time leading tackler, allegedly drank his urine daily for 12 straight seasons.&quot;The all time leading tackler for the Green Bay Packers said that he would actually drink his own urine every single day for his 12 year NFL career,&quot; McAfee said. &quot;And it's that type of commitment in dedication to craft in sport that makes me hammer home the fact that I hope you genuinely have fun tonight.&quot;A first-round pick in 2006, Hawk was known for his toughness, durability and leadership in his 12 NFL, all but one spent in Green Bay. He racked up 1,441 tackles and became a key presence on and off the field.A.J. Hawk says Aaron Rodgers is “very private and mysterious.”NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: ImagnAaron Rodgers and A.J. Hawk remain close long after their days with the Packers. The two were together at the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala in Kentucky in May, where a different mystery emerged. Rodgers wore a ring on his left hand, prompting rumors about a secret wedding.When asked about it on Pat McAfee’s show, Hawk said he had no idea what the ring meant. He added that Rodgers was “very private and mysterious” about personal matters.Rodgers, now leading the Pittsburgh Steelers after stints with the Packers and Jets, continues to generate headlines for his play and his offbeat stories.His move to Pittsburgh has been one of the most-watched storylines of the 2025 preseason. While some doubted whether he’d mesh with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the team’s staff praised Rodgers’ arm talent and leadership in camp.&quot;He still throws the ball, for his age, it's unbelievable his release and how he generates power,&quot; Smith said on Tuesday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.Pittsburgh will open its season against the Jets, Rodgers’ last team, on Sept. 7.