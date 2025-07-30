"Always wanted to sack Aaron Rodgers": Jets DE Will McDonald shares childhood dream ahead of season opener vs Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is set to make his debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 1 showdown against his former team, the New York Jets. One player who is excited about this showdown is the quarterback's ex-teammate, DE Will McDonald.During an interview with the press on Tuesday, McDonald shared his thoughts on their season opener against Mike Tomlin's team. The DE expressed his excitement about going against Aaron Rodgers and his desire to sack him on the field.&quot;I always wanted to sack Rodgers from when I was a little kid,&quot; McDonald said. &quot;Actually, let me not say that cause as a little kid I wasn't interested in playing football. But I did watch him though, I watched him a lot.&quot;Like I said, when I first came here, obviously I wasn't able to do that ... but now, you know, I think he's gonna be very competitive. I'm sure he already knows what I'm about ... obviously he's the best. So, I'm sure he's got a couple of tricks up his sleeve.&quot;The Jets drafted Will McDonald in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. That was also the season when Aaron Rodgers joined the team after spending 18 seasons with the Packers. Unfortunately, his debut was cut short following a season-ending injury in Week 1 against the Bills.The 4x NFL MVP made a comeback last season. However, Rodgers could only muster a 5-12 campaign while the team finished fourth in the AFC East. This led to them releasing the quarterback and signing Justin Fields to a two-year deal in March.Aaron Rodgers opens up about his decision to join the Steelers for one more season in the NFLAfter his release from the Jets, there was a cloud of uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers' future in the league. With the rumors about a possible retirement, the quarterback decided to join Mike Tomlin's team after weeks of stalemate.During an interview with the NFL Network last Saturday, the 4x NFL MVP opened up about the reason behind his decision to join Mike Tomlin's team.&quot;I fell in love with the game when I was six years old,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;And I wanted to have that closure and give back to the game one more time the way it's given to me. As I thought about my life, really everything special in my life is because of this game ... I love this game, and I want to give back to it one more time and have fun with it. And I just feel like this is what I was supposed to do.&quot;Only time will tell if Aaron Rodgers can help break the Steelers' playoff curse and help them compete for the Super Bowl this year.