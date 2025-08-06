  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers considering sitting out Steelers' preseason opener against Jaguars

Aaron Rodgers considering sitting out Steelers' preseason opener against Jaguars

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 06, 2025 20:11 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Aaron Rodgers considering sitting out Steelers' preseason opener against Jaguars (image credit: IMAGN)

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play his first, and presumably only season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, fans might have to wait a little longer before seeing him take the field with his new team. Rodgers signed a one-year $13.6 million deal with Pittsburgh in June, aiming to win it all.

Ad

The Steelers will make their preseason debut on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It might be a good time to see how well Rodgers knows the offense, and if they can find a way to move the ball and score. But there's a chance that the veteran quarterback won't start.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that Rodgers isn't planning to play on Saturday, unless Mike Tomlin sends him to the field.

"Aaron Rodgers says he doesn’t think it’s the plan for him to play against Jacksonville in the first preseason game on Saturday, but he’s happy to play if that’s what Mike Tomlin wants," Pryor tweeted on Wednesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

After suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in his first drive with the New York Jets in 2023, Aaron Rodgers returned last season. He played 17 games and recorded 368 completions for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Those numbers only translated to five wins, opening the door for Rodgers to exit. He's replacing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as the Steelers' QB1, but the expectations are high for the four-time NFL MVP.

Aaron Rodgers buying into Steelers mentality

Unlike reports during his time with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers is buying into what Pittsburgh is trying to create on and off the field. According to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, the veteran quarterback is trying to meld into the organization.

Ad
"It's different this time, as I am told it's Rodgers who's worked to ingratiate himself into the Steelers organization, and the quarterback is buying into the Pittsburgh mentality," Pauline wrote on Tuesday.
"I'm told that, from the players on the roster to the non-coaching staff, Rodgers has worked hard to meld into the organization, and thus far it's worked. There is also an unspoken belief that this is the final stop for Rodgers, as many believe he will retire after the season, and he wants as well as needs to make it count."

The Steelers haven't won a playoff game in nine years. Rodgers was brought in to end that drought and lead the team to more than just securing a winning season.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications