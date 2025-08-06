Aaron Rodgers considering sitting out Steelers' preseason opener against Jaguars

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play his first, and presumably only season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, fans might have to wait a little longer before seeing him take the field with his new team. Rodgers signed a one-year $13.6 million deal with Pittsburgh in June, aiming to win it all.The Steelers will make their preseason debut on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It might be a good time to see how well Rodgers knows the offense, and if they can find a way to move the ball and score. But there's a chance that the veteran quarterback won't start.ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that Rodgers isn't planning to play on Saturday, unless Mike Tomlin sends him to the field.&quot;Aaron Rodgers says he doesn’t think it’s the plan for him to play against Jacksonville in the first preseason game on Saturday, but he’s happy to play if that’s what Mike Tomlin wants,&quot; Pryor tweeted on Wednesday.After suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in his first drive with the New York Jets in 2023, Aaron Rodgers returned last season. He played 17 games and recorded 368 completions for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.Those numbers only translated to five wins, opening the door for Rodgers to exit. He's replacing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as the Steelers' QB1, but the expectations are high for the four-time NFL MVP.Aaron Rodgers buying into Steelers mentalityUnlike reports during his time with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers is buying into what Pittsburgh is trying to create on and off the field. According to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, the veteran quarterback is trying to meld into the organization.&quot;It's different this time, as I am told it's Rodgers who's worked to ingratiate himself into the Steelers organization, and the quarterback is buying into the Pittsburgh mentality,&quot; Pauline wrote on Tuesday.&quot;I'm told that, from the players on the roster to the non-coaching staff, Rodgers has worked hard to meld into the organization, and thus far it's worked. There is also an unspoken belief that this is the final stop for Rodgers, as many believe he will retire after the season, and he wants as well as needs to make it count.&quot;The Steelers haven't won a playoff game in nine years. Rodgers was brought in to end that drought and lead the team to more than just securing a winning season.