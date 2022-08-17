Aaron Rodgers continues to prove he's the biggest Nicolas Cage fan in the world

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is known to be a little different, but in a good way. The four-time NFL MVP winner likes to dress up, particularly for Halloween.

We saw the 38-year-old take on the persona of John Wick last year. At the start of training camp this season, Rodgers arrived at the Packers facility dressed like Nicolas Cage's character from Con Air, Cameron Poe.

It was met with superb views on social media and now it appears that the 38-year-old has taken his liking of the Hollywood actor to a new level.

While Rodgers was talking to reporters in the locker room, he showed them a Nicolas Cage head that he keeps on top of his locker. Similar to the NFL Hall of Fame busts that players get when they are enshrined, Rodgers had one of the 58-year-old Hollywood superstar.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Aaron Rodgers has a Nic Cage head in his locker Aaron Rodgers has a Nic Cage head in his locker https://t.co/D1TOtEbWWg

Many fans commented on the post from Schneidman and loved the fact that the Packers quarterback is showing a different side of himself which is a bit quirky.

What does the new season hold for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers?

Aaron Rodgers

The Packers are coming off back-to-back home losses in the NFC Championship games - against Tampa Bay in 2020 and the San Francisco 49ers last season. So, there is enough motivation to go one better in 2022.

However, the challenge is made all the harder given that the best receiver in football - Davante Adams - was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, without a definitive number one receiver, Aaron Rodgers will have to rely on other players to get the job done.

The likes of Randall Cobb, rookie Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Sammy Watkins will be called upon in Adams' absence.

Many feel that this is the year that Green Bay loosens its grip on the NFC North title as the Minnesota Vikings seem to be the people's choice to dethrone the Packers.

Green Bay has won the division the last three seasons, with the Vikings not having won its division since 2017. Will this finally be the year that Kirk Cousins takes down the four-time MVP winner?

It is hard to go past the possibility of the Packers star lifting his team onto his shoulder and carrying them to yet another playoff appearance. But with no Adams, Green Bay looks mortal and this just may be the season where the Packers are not top of the pile in the NFC North.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat