Aaron Rodgers or Dak Prescott? Stephen A. Smith channels Steve Urkel in deciding who has more pressure to win Super Bowl LVII

Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, and Stephen A. Smith are now 25 years removed from the era of Steve Urkel. But, the old sitcom continues to live rent-free in the mind of the talkshow host. While debating with Shannon Sharpe on the topic of the quarterback with the most pressure to win the Super Bowl, the NFL analyst borrowed the tight end's glasses.

What followed next sent moderator Molly Qerim recoiling. Here's how Smith put it:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can I get your glasses your glasses, please. I hear what you're saying. I do. I hear what you're saying. Okay. When I'm telling you right now, that bad man is going to be a bad man. But still, it comes down to Prescott. Remember I said that."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Qerim moved to switch topics immediately following the impersonation.

Goal posts move for Dak Prescott ahead of potentially turbulent year

Dak Prescott at Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

Until recently, the pressure on Prescott to perform at a high clip has come disproportionately from external sources. However, the substantial move to get Trey Lance might be the first internal pressure placed on the quarterback. Dak Prescott only has through the end of the 2024 season to impress enough to get a new deal.

At this point, every week that passes closer to that deadline sees leverage move toward the Dallas Cowboys as with Lance on the squad, the team now has a realistic wild card to pivot to without Prescott. Many agree that Jerry Jones didn't trade a fourth-round pick for just a backup quarterback to pressure Cooper Rush into doing better than his 4-1 run last year.

Rather, fans largely agree that the new quarterback was picked up to place pressure on No. 4 to avoid a repeat of 2022.

Dak Prescott's 2022 season revisited

Dak Prescott at F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Last year, the injury and interception bugs hit the quarterback hard. The former essentially kicked off his season and the latter damaged his reputation. He failed to finish six games last year. In the time he did spend on the field, he quickly racked up the most interceptions in the league for the season, throwing for 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

That said, one redeeming factor of the year was that he will always be credited as the quarterback who finally defeated Tom Brady, ending his career on a loss in ugly fashion. It also was the first road playoff victory for the Cowboys in decades.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.