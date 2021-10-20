"Are we getting that soft as a society" - Aaron Rodgers defends 'I still own you' taunt vs Chicago Bears 

Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers rolled into Soldier Field this past Sunday and grabbed a vital win over division rival the Chicago Bears 24-14.

The game teetered on the edge late in the fourth quarter, with the Bears trailing by just three points. However, Rodgers had the ball and a chance to put the game out of reach.

The reigning NFL MVP had his team in the red zone, facing a first and goal with 4:38 remaining in the last quarter. Rodgers took the snap and after the play broke down, Rodgers rushed for a touchdown to essentially win the game for the Packers.

But it was what he said after scoring that grabbed the headlines.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Aaron Rodgers just screamed “I STILL OWN YOU!” at Bears fans after a TD Aaron Rodgers just screamed “I STILL OWN YOU!” at Bears fans after a TD https://t.co/GjHZ8I0S7e

After scoring, Rodgers was caught on a hot mic saying “I still own you” in reference to his dominance over the Bears since entering the league. His 22-5 record against the Bears does point to a one-sided “rivalry” hence why many were ok with the comments said.

Rodgers defends his taunt and shares thoughts on the backlash

However, as one can imagine, the comments did not go down well in Chicago and Rodgers was called out for them. As he does every Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee show and was asked about the pushback he got for the comments he made after scoring the touchdown.

“Are we getting that soft as a society where we can’t have a back and forth now?” Rodgers said.” I mean, somebody can pay for a ticket and say whatever the hell they want, which I think they should be able to. That’s fine, but the one time you say something back to them that gets caught on a hot mic…Now, it’s that I’ve disrespected an entire city and organization.”

Watch part of his interview below:

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow "Are we getting that soft as a society where we can't have a back & forth now.. somebody can pay for a ticket & say whatever the hell they want which they should be able to but the ONE time I say something back I've disrespected an entire city & organization" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "Are we getting that soft as a society where we can't have a back & forth now.. somebody can pay for a ticket & say whatever the hell they want which they should be able to but the ONE time I say something back I've disrespected an entire city & organization" ~@AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/6BNYBnPI4G

Does Rodgers have a good point about owning the Bears?

One has to agree with Rodgers. Fans are allowed to essentially speak their mind and say what they like about a team or player on any given Sunday, however players can't return serve either?

Clearly it is all said in the heat of the moment and that is what most fans love about football.

McAfee stated that he had Darius Butler on the show on Monday and he stated that he loved what Rodgers said.

"Usually quarterbacks always say the right things and are buttoned up, always in cliches, always working hard," McAfee said of Butler.

"Everyone I saw loved it," McAfee said.

While Bears fans will not like the comments, it does appear that the majority of fans liked what Rodgers did and it may have swayed fans who were uncertain of how they felt about Rodgers as well.

Edited by LeRon Haire