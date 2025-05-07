Aaron Rodgers' "dirty work guy" could be traded to Steelers for potential reunion with 4x MVP after stunning George Pickens move: Report

The "dirty work guy" label Aaron Rodgers gave Allen Lazard years ago might prove prophetic as the Jets wide receiver could find himself heading to Pittsburgh. Following the Steelers' surprising trade of George Pickens to Dallas on Wednesday, reports indicate Lazard might reunite with his longtime quarterback — if Rodgers ultimately signs with Pittsburgh.

Lazard has been Rodgers' target across two NFL franchises. Their connection started in Green Bay after the Packers signed the undrafted receiver off Jacksonville's practice squad in 2018. Rodgers later helped bring Lazard to New York when the quarterback was traded to the Jets.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that Lazard is a potential target for the Steelers.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jets receiver Allen Lazard is 'in play' to be traded to the Steelers," Florio wrote on Wednesday.

Rodgers made the "dirty work guy" comment during Packers minicamp in June 2022. At that time, Lazard was holding out for a new contract after Green Bay placed a restricted free agent tender on him worth under $4 million.

"Excited about Allen Lazard," Rodgers said. "He's been our dirty work guy for most of his career here. Now he's getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver. So, I'm not worried at all about him stepping into that role. I talk to him a lot. I know how he takes care of his body. I know he'll be ready when he's here."

Pittsburgh received a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection for Pickens and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Aaron Rodgers completely trusts Allen Lazard

Mike Florio also emphasized the practical benefits of the Aaron Rodgers-Allen Lazard pairing.

"Why Lazard? Because Rodgers completely and totally trusts him," Florio wrote on Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. "And Lazard, for whatever reason, performs much better with Rodgers than he does without him."

The financial aspects also make a Lazard trade practical. The receiver recently agreed to restructure his Jets contract, slashing his 2025 salary from over $10 million to just $2.25 million. This pay cut, part of New York's roster management under their new regime, makes Lazard an affordable option for Pittsburgh.

Lazard's production has historically been tied to Rodgers' presence. His top year was in 2022, his last with Rodgers in Green Bay, when he had 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, with Rodgers back on the field after a layoff due to an Achilles injury, Lazard rebounded with 37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5 wideout would provide the Steelers with a physical red zone option to pair with newly signed DK Metcalf. Lazard has had at least six scores in three of his previous four seasons, excluding 2023 when Rodgers was out almost the entire campaign.

