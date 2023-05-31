Aaron Rodgers is well known for regularly jumping on "The Pat McAfee Show." However, Jordan Love's addition knocked the quarterback off his media game, impacting McAfee's regularly scheduled programming. According to a quote in The Athletic, once he read the text from his agent that was simply "QB," he put a pause on everything except alcohol.

“That’s when I went and poured myself a little glass of Añejo and waited for somebody (Packers) to call me,” Rodgers said.

Bradley Stalder @FFStalder Reminder: The Packers drafted Jordan Love BEFORE Aaron Rodgers rattled off 2 straight MVP seasons.

The missing piece: an elite WR to replace Nelson/Cobb and to support Davante Adams.

Instead the Packers traded up.

Lunacy. Reminder: The Packers drafted Jordan Love BEFORE Aaron Rodgers rattled off 2 straight MVP seasons. The missing piece: an elite WR to replace Nelson/Cobb and to support Davante Adams. Instead the Packers traded up.Lunacy.

The quarterback was, of course, hoping for another addition to the team, perhaps one that could push the team over the top after floundering in the NFC championship game. Instead, the team believed it needed to start over at quarterback.

Packers stick with grooming methodology that led to Aaron Rodgers' rise

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets offseason workouts

Unlike most organizations, who plan their transitions on a year-by-year basis, the Packers likely picked up the rookie with the intention of letting him sit for one or two years. Going back to Brett Favre, the team essentially has refused to throw someone into the fire without getting time to settle into the league.

While the team used Favre in his first season with the team, he had already sat pretty much the entirety of the Atlanta Falcons' 1991 season. Then, in 2005, Favre and Rodgers shared the roster for three seasons before the young quarterback took over.

In those three years, No. 12 threw for one touchdown, one interception and just over 300 yards. Love, who sat for two years, threw for three touchdowns, three interceptions and 606 yards with one start under his belt. With No. 12 taking the Favre Express to New York, Love now stands to prove whether the franchise can get lightning to strike a third time.

