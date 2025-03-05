Aaron Rodgers' documentary's director debunks major misconception about 4x NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers has long marched to the beat of his own drum, both in his lifestyle and public comments over the past several years. Fans have also seen a different side of the legendary quarterback through the "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma" documentary, which was released on Netflix in December 2024.

While appearing on "Up & Adams," Gotham Chopra, the director of the Rodgers documentary, was asked about the biggest misunderstanding concerning the four-time MVP. He responded by saying it was the mistaken belief that the quarterback doesn't care about his teammates.

"I mean, that he doesn't care, ... that he's so aloof it doesn't bother him, that he's not paying attention, that he doesn't have good relationships with his teammates," Chopra said.

"I mean, I was around him, especially the season that he didn't play. He has great relationships, and all the people we talked to — especially going back to the Green Bay days — felt deep affection for him. So I think this idea that he's so aloof that he doesn't care is a misconception."

Chopra continued and discussed Rodgers’ personality based on the time he spent with the four-time NFL MVP.

"I mean, he cares, and he's obviously super competitive," Chopra continued. "And I think last season, you know, he had ambitions and goals. He worked really hard — physically, mentally, emotionally — to come back from a pretty dark injury.

"And I don’t know if people just sort of assume certain things and don’t realize how much it pained him to go through that experience. And look, some of that is on him. He’s outspoken, he’s defiant, and he’s reactive to all of it."

Aaron Rodgers had a solid season coming off a torn Achilles tendon. In 2024 with the New York Jets, he completed 368 of 584 passes (63.0%) for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers' next destination remains unclear

Once the New York Jets officially release Aaron Rodgers this offseason, there won’t be many quarterback-needy teams where he can step in as a starter. One potential landing spot is with coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In this scenario, Rodgers could start while the Steelers draft a quarterback to develop throughout the 2025 season before eventually taking over. With both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to be unrestricted free agents, Pittsburgh could opt to sign Rodgers at the league minimum while planning for the future.

Outside of Pittsburgh, the Tennessee Titans could be another option. The Titans could sign Rodgers and use their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a top prospect such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, following a similar approach to what was outlined for the Steelers.

