Aaron Rodgers doubles down on resounding RFK Jr. endorsement for 2024 Presidential race

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has announced his pick in the 2024 Presidential Race. The 39-year-old star re-shared a post from candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. and captioned it:

"This is presidential. #Kennedy24 #RFK"

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodgers first endorsed the independent candidate on his Instagram page in April 2023. He shared a clip from an RFK interview on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast and showed support for the eccentric hopeful by adding a caption that read,"#Kennedy2024."

Expand Tweet

Rodgers and RFK share a mutual dislike for mandatory vaccinations. In an interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast in July 2023, the Presidential candidate said:

"I think some of the live virus vaccines are probably averting more problems than they’re causing. There’s no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective."

In an interview with PBS NewsHour co-anchor Anna Nawaz in November 2023, he backtracked on his comment about no vaccine being safe and claimed he "never said that."

Rodgers has also voiced his disdain for vaccines since 2021 after he was caught lying about his COVID-19 vaccination status. When asked if he had taken the vaccine, he claimed he was "immunized," misleading reporters into believing he had gotten the shots. The quarterback admitted he tried to be deceptive, but refused to apologize for it or take the shots.

Aaron Rodgers and RFK's friendship

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is not only backing Robert F. Kennedy in the 2024 Presidential election but has struck a friendship with the candidate.

In January, the duo went hiking together in an undisclosed location. RFK shared a photo with Rodgers from their trip and captioned it:

"Hiking with @AaronRodgers12 and his amazing Achilles."

Expand Tweet

Rodgers was also willing to appear publicly with RFK to debate Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce about vaccine safety. The quarterback mocked the tight end for his Pfizer commercial promoting booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers called Kelce "Mr. Pfizer," and the Chiefs superstar responded that he did not want to get into a war with the quarterback before pointing out that the Jets owners were also founders of Johnson&Johnson.

Rodgers responded that he'd debate Kelce and Former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci. He handpicked RFK to be his teammate in the debate.

While Kelce did not respond to the invitation, Rodgers and RFK showcased that they have each other's backs.