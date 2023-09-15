Aaron Rodgers drops bombshell injury update, leaves door open for return, channeling Kevin Garnett

After Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in his debut for the New York Jets debut, the veteran quarterback showed optimism about his return to football.

He recently came on the Pat McAfee Show and was asked about his injury. Rodgers talked about what his mindset is for approaching the rehab, and what he thinks about his future in the NFL.

Here's what he said:

"Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens."

Rodgers also indicated that it's not impossible that he might return to play for the New York Jets if they reach the playoffs this season.

"It's just there's a process. There's certain markers we got to hit. I'm not going to I'm not going to make any of those statements. I don't feel like that's that's fair to myself. But I think, as Kevin Garnett said, anything's possible."

"I'm going to try and push this thing as much as it will allow me to. I got to see where I'm at after a week and two weeks and a month and two months. And then we'll see what the conversation is from that."

Although returning this season will be very hard for Aaron Rodgers, it is now certain that the four-time NFL MVP will play next season.

There were rumors about his potential retirement after this injury, but Rodgers is determined to prove everyone wrong. This is great news for all the Jets fans, who were left stunned after their quarterback got hurt on the first drive of the season.

Aaron Rodgers wants to prove everyone wrong

Jets Moving Forward Football

The Jets quarterback has heard all the talk about people claiming that his age won't allow him to make a recovery. He is more motivated than ever to prove everyone wrong once again and return to playing on an elite level.

Here's what he said:

"Give me the doubts, give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can or should or will happen. Because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need."

"So, give me your doubts and your timetables. Give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."

Rodgers also said that he has talked with players who have suffered Achilles injuries and is absorbing all the knowledge. He is preparing for a great recovery schedule, and given how enthusiastic he looked, the Jets fans will be looking forward to the next season.

In Rodgers' absence, Zach Wilson is expected to remain as the Jets starting quarterback.

