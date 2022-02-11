Aaron Rodgers drops major hint regarding his Packers future during MVP acceptance speech

Aaron Rodgers, longtime quarterback of the Green Bay Packers (more on that status in a bit), was awarded the AP NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2021-2022 season on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Upon receiving the award, the quarterback had this to say about his future:

“Well, I've got some decisions to make, for sure," Rodgers told Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network. “Yesterday was like the first day that kind of felt like the offseason. I had a couple things I had to do before I got back to the West Coast, and then actually I was out in Scottsdale (Arizona) yesterday. So I'm going to enjoy the next couple of weeks. I've had good conversations with Green Bay. I'll do some contemplating and make a decision here pretty quick."

The former Super Bowl MVP also added this little nugget, which helps drop significant breadcrumbs for those super sleuths looking to take what they can from his statement:

"It's been an amazing 17 years. So thankful for the memories and the moments over the years," the signal-caller said.

It sounds as if Rodgers is reflecting on a history with a team that he may have already secretly decided to leave after 17 seasons. The (current) Packers quarterback also had a simple statement after winning the MVP award that helped answer any questions... at least for now:

"I have not made any decision yet," the Packers' No. 12 said.

Since former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired as head coach for the Denver Broncos, many have speculated that the now four-time NFL MVP could land there. But there has been no word yet from either party on this news front.

Is Aaron Rodgers a top-five quarterback all-time?

In winning the NFL MVP award last night, Aaron Rodgers became just the fifth NFL player to win back-to-back MVP awards (the others being Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning).

He is also only the second player to win at least four MVP awards (the other being Peyton Manning, who has five).

The Green Bay quarterback finished in first place with 39 votes while Tom Brady finished in second place with 10 votes. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is currently preparing to play with the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, finished in third place with only one vote.

Despite Rodgers only having one Super Bowl victory, the recent MVP award has placed him in unchartered territory in the league within the quarterback ranks.

The MVP award (obviously) stands for the most valuable player, meaning that the award is given to the player that has been named as the best player for a particular season.

In 17 NFL seasons, the now four-time NFL MVP has been selected as the best player in the league roughly 23 percent of the time.

If that isn't enough to place him in the top five, he also holds the all-time touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history with 3.96

