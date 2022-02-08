Aaron Rodgers' former teammate believes QB will return to Packers in 2022

Predicting where Aaron Rodgers will be next season has been the talk of the offseason.

Every day there's a new rumor, speculation, or belief where the Super Bowl XLV MVP will end up.

Yesterday, his former teammate, wide receiver James Jones, was the most recent person linked to the Packers' quarterback to give his opinion. Last night on "Fantasy Dirt" on SiriusXM radio, Jones said if he had to bet on where number 12 would be next season, it would be Green Bay:

"If I had to bet on it, I'd say Aaron Rodgers will be back in Green Bay wearing that No. 12 next season," said Jones.

Aside from Jones believing that the Pro Bowl signal-caller will be back in green and yellow next season, the Packers brass also believe he will be back in Green Bay next season. Last week, Packers President Mark Murphy made it clear that he wants his quarterback back next season during a monthly column on the team's official site.

"A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season. Matt, Brian, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back.” — Mark Murphy.

A week ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport gave an update on the situation on The Pat McAfee Show. When McAfee asked Rapoport about an update on the All-Pro quarterback for next season, Rapoport responded by saying that the Packers have optimism that he will return next season:

"Aaron Rodgers stuck around for a couple of days and worked with LaFleur and planned for the future, nothing definitive and I know no one in the world, certainly no one in the Packers building is like we got it, but they want him back badly and they were at least encouraged by what happened, the Packers have cautious optimism that he’ll return."

Aaron Rodgers and his relationship with James Jones

James Jones played in the league for nine seasons and eight of them were with the Pro Bowl quarterback. Jones is one of the few players/media people that has a close relationship with Rodgers and remains in close contact with him.

Last offseason, when the former Super Bowl champion had issues with the Packers organization, Jones backed up his former quarterback and clarified the situation.

Jones told the media that the holdout from the three-time NFL MVP wasn't about money or getting the GM fired, but it was about having the right guys to win a championship.

Jones also stated he never believed the future Hall of Famer would hold out.

