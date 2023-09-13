Aaron Rodgers drops huge update on NFL future after season-ending injury on Jets debut

Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury on the opening drive of his career with the New York Jets. He is now sidelined for the rest of the season, and it is a huge blow for both the player and the franchise.

There was a lot of excitement heading into Rodgers' debut for the Jets, but everything vanished after the quarterback got hurt. Since Rodgers is 39 years old, many believed that he could retire given how serious the injury is.

However, that doesn't seem to be true, as the New York Jets quarterback indicated that he will continue playing next year. Here's what he wrote on his Instagram post:

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeppy touched and humbled by the support and love."

"Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn and I shall rise yet again."

The words "I shall rise yet again" indicate that Aaron Rodgers is looking to make a comeback. He was fully bought in with the Jets and was determined to prove all his critics wrong.

Unfortunately the injury spoiled everything, but if he continues to play well after his return from injury, it will truly be something special.

Sauce Gardner sends wishes for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner

Ever since Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, he developed a deep bond with Sauce Gardner. The quarterback and the cornerback were often seen hanging around and also connected well on the field.

After Rodgers' injury, all the Jets players were left devastated. Under the quarterback's IG post, Gardner had a pretty emotional comment. Here's what he said:

"I did our handshake with air today. Get well soon bro."

Until Aaron Rodgers returns to play next year, Zach Wilson will be the franchise's quarterback. He did lead the team to a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, but Wilson could certainly improve going forward.

