Aaron Rodgers could end up with AFC South team looking to rebuild, claims Mina Kimes

The Tennessee Titans might add an unexpected veteran presence to their quarterback room next season. ESPN analyst Mina Kimes suggests the franchise could pursue Aaron Rodgers as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 3-14 season.

Rodgers, the 41-year-old QB, is coming off a season with the New York Jets where he posted 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Speaking at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games on Friday, Kimes shared her thoughts on the Titans' QB situation. Her analysis points to Tennessee potentially skipping on drafting a rookie QB despite holding the first overall pick.

"I don't think they will draft a quarterback," Kimes said. "I do think they're gonna go the veteran route. His style of play, that style of offense does mesh because your priority now is to address the roster."

The Titans recently hired former Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi and face crucial decisions about their future. While Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are projected as early picks, neither has generated the same buzz as last year's draft prospects.

Titans legend raises red flags on Aaron Rodgers

However, Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon sees potential issues with bringing Aaron Rodgers to Nashville. The Titans legend believes the team's youth might not align with Rodgers' career timeline.

"I don't know if he's the move for this young football team," Moon said on 'Up & Adams' on Friday. "To bring in Aaron at this point, I think Aaron would be better with a more veteran football team. So, I don't think Tennessee is necessarily the place for him."

Jets new coach Aaron Glenn has confirmed the team is weighing their QB options, leaving Rodgers' future uncertain. His 2024 stats — while solid — didn't match his previous excellence, completing 63% of his passes.

Mina Kimes acknowledges the short-term nature of any potential Rodgers acquisition: "If Aaron Rodgers is playing there, it's not more than for a year." This timeline could give Tennessee flexibility to build its roster while searching for its long-term solution at QB.

The Titans' decision carries significant weight. With the first overall pick, they could select defensive standouts like Travis Hunter or boost their pass rush. However, the veteran QB route suggested by Kimes might offer immediate stability while they strengthen other positions.

