Aaron Rodgers saga: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Rodgers-Packers standoff 

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith isn't afraid to voice his opinion, that much is for certain. Regardless of the subject, Smith uses not only his own ESPN show, "First Take," but also his social media accounts to delve deep into the topics he feels passionate about.

This time around, Stephen A. Smith has an opinion on the ongoing Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers situation, and how the organization continues to handle it with butterfingers.

Stephen A. Smith's rant on the Packers-Rodgers standoff

Stephen A. Smith posted a rant to his Instagram account on Wednesday evening about how he stands by his original comments on how the Green Bay Packers treated their MVP quarterback.

.@stephenasmith voices his opinion on how the Packers treated Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/QdY9acNMNq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 28, 2021

With Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers this week ahead of training camp, general manager Brian Gutekunst discussed the situation this week.

Gutekunst said there was a communication issue between the team and Rodgers, and that they are trying to work on that. Gutekunst also admitted that he didn't call Rodgers to discuss drafting quarterback Jordan Love until after the selection was made.

.@stephenasmith doesn't think Aaron Rodgers should go back to the Packers 😳 pic.twitter.com/kOsEwkj1dM — First Take (@FirstTake) July 12, 2021

While it seems Rodgers is willing to work with the Packers, at least for this season, Stephen A. Smith isn't exactly ready to move on. Smith said in his Instagram post on Wednesday night that considering Rodgers' league-leading qualities, he should be respected by the franchise.

Smith even said earlier this month that if he were in the same situation, he would rather retire than play for the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and three MVPs in total, including the most recent one last season. According to Stephen A. Smith, if a player has brought that much success and leadership to the team, then he should have a solid amount of input in the direction of the franchise.

At the very least, he should have a say as to which players are being signed and/or drafted.

As things stand, it appears Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a truce and will move forward with the 2021 season. The Packers have even traded for former wide receiver Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans at the QB's behest.

Their immediate future is in the reigning NFL MVP's hands, and even if it's only for a year, there's no way to go but up for the Packers this season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha