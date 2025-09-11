  • home icon
Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate breaks down Caleb Williams' odds of outdueling Jared Goff in Lions vs. Bears Week 2 clash

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 11, 2025 02:27 GMT
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate breaks down Caleb Williams’ odds of outdueling Jared Goff in Lions vs. Bears Week 2 clash (Source: Imagn)

Aaron Rodgers' former teammate, Greg Jennings, shared his thoughts on the competition between Caleb Williams and Jared Goff in Week 2. The Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday.

During an appearance on FS1's "First Things First," the retired Super Bowl XLV champ said Williams has a chance to outperform Goff in Week 2. He expressed confidence in the quarterback's talent, but also his concerns about this coming to fruition because of his inconsistencies on the field.

"So he (Caleb Williams) is more athletic," Jennings said (Timestamp- 2:11 onwards). "His ceiling is higher. All those things are true. What I am not yet ready to give Caleb until I see it is, he can be more consistent right now. I'm going to [say] 'No', he's not going to outplay Goff.
"Chances Caleb outplays Goff are very low, because when I watch Caleb, he's great off schedule, he's most comfortable off schedule, getting outside the pocket and making miraculous throws.

"But if you force him to play within the pocket and be on time and on schedule, I don't know if he can do it yet. And I'm not saying he won't be able to do it as he progresses throughout his career, but right now, as we've watched, what we've been able to watch, he hasn't done it at a high click and he doesn't do it well enough for me to say he's going to outplay a guy that I believe offensive line will be better and he will have time, they'll probably establish a run," he added.
Caleb Williams and the Bears started the season with a disappointing loss at the hands of divisional rivals Minnesota Vikings, on Monday. The quarterback completed 21 of the 31 passes he attempted for 210 yards and two touchdowns. However, it was not enough for him to start new coach Ben Johnson's stint with a win.

Dan Orlovsky reveals key flaw in Caleb Williams' game

After Monday's loss, Dan Orlovsky dissected Caleb Williams' performance in a new offense under Ben Johnson.

According to him, the quarterback has one major flaw in his game: He lacks coordination between his hands and feet.

"Right now, the feet follow the eyes rather than the eyes leading the feet," Orlovsky said. "That's the problem, his eyes are so far ahead of his feet and that's not going to be sustainable. ... That's why he gets stuck at times."
Last season, Williams and the Bears finished fourth in the NFC North with a disappointing 5-12 record.

Can they turn things around and qualify for the playoffs this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Veer Badani
