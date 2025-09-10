"We're booing Ben Johnson, I don't give a f**k": Amon Ra St. Brown sounds off ahead of Lions vs. Bears showdown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did not hold back when asked about Ben Johnson’s upcoming visit to Ford Field.
Johnson left his post as Detroit’s offensive coordinator in January to become coach of the Chicago Bears. He'll return to the city on Sunday for a divisional game that carries high stakes in Week 2.
St. Brown voiced his thoughts on Wednesday, which drew a lot of attention.
“Week two is gonna be so crazy. I promise you, it’s gonna be so electric,” St. Brown said, via the "St. Brown Podcast." "But as soon as Ben walks in there, we’re booing him. I don’t give a f**k, we all booing him.”
Johnson was on Detroit’s staff since 2019. He began his tenure as a quality control coach before moving up to tight ends coach and then offensive coordinator in 2022. Johnson oversaw a unit that finished as the NFL’s top-ranked offense in 2024, helping Detroit capture the NFC North crown.
Amon-Ra St. Brown wants to be a "fly on the wall" with Ben Johnson
Amon-Ra St. Brown explained that his remarks stemmed from knowing Ben Johnson’s personality off the field. He wondered how his former coordinator was adjusting to the responsibilities of leading a roster.
“I just want to be a fly on the wall in his meeting room,” St. Brown said, via the "St. Brown Podcast." "Like, how is he as a head coach? Like, Ben, that is not you dawg. I know you, stop acting like this.”
Both teams are looking to bounce back from season-opening defeats. Chicago lost a 17-6 fourth quarter lead and was ultimately beaten 27-24 by Minnesota on Friday. The Vikings are led by first-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
The loss placed Johnson under immediate scrutiny, as his debut ended with late-game management questions.
The Lions also encountered issues in Week 1, falling 27-13 to the Green Bay Packers. Detroit did not reach the end zone until the closing minutes, when the outcome was already decided.
The performance left Dan Campbell stressing the importance of sharper execution and consistency heading into the matchup with the Bears.
The coach was asked about Johnson on Tuesday. The two worked together in Miami before spending four more seasons in Detroit.
“Ben’s my friend. He’s always going to be my friend,” Campbell said, via The Detroit News. "But we’re going in, getting ready to play Chicago, we’re going to win this game, we have to. We’ve got to find a way to clean things up and do what we’ve got to do and they’re going to try to do the same thing. It’s like every week.”
The Lions are seeking to defend their division title, while Chicago is aiming to stabilize under a new coach and a rookie quarterback.
Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field.
