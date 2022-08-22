Aaron Rodgers family feud: Is Olivia Munn the reason behind Packers star's estranged relationship with kin?

Aaron Rodgers hasn't had it easy on the personal front over the last couple of months. Following his split from fiancee Shailene Woodley, the Packers star is now looking to gear up for another season of gridiron football.

In such trying times, it's comforting to have family around. But even there, Rodgers hasn't had much luck. While the quarterback has always preferred to keep details about his past courtships private, the dynamics he shares with his family has been out there for quite a few years now.

The Packers star shares an estranged relationship with his family members, which includes his parents and two brothers. The rift was first reported when the quarterback was dating Hollywood actress Olivia Munn.

Munn and the quarterback's relationship was reportedly not well received by his family. Following their split, the X-Men star was asked about Rodgers' family dynamics while appearing on Sirius XM’s 'Andy Cohen Live':

"I have kind of avoided speaking about him for a long time... I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him."

While the four-time NFL MVP didn't react to Munn's comments, his brother Jordan, while talking to US Weekly, really didn't seem to appreciate her talking about their personal matter:

"I’ll say I have no idea why she’s still talking about an ex, I don’t get that."

There was clearly some spite in Jordan's comments and according to a source close to US Weekly, she was ultimately the reason why Aaron decided to cut off contact with his kin:

"When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn't trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family."

Aaron Rodgers' absence from brother Jordan's wedding signs of problems remaining unresolved

Things between Aaron Rodgers and his family are still sour, and the Packers star's absence at Jordan's wedding spoke volumes.

As per an insider who spoke to US weekly, Aaron was nowhere to be seen at the couple's wedding at Santa Ynez in Sunstone Winery. The source noted that the brothers are not yet on talking terms:

“There is still a family rift... (They haven’t) reconciled or repaired their relationship.”

Jordan, who rose to fame himself thanks to his appearance on hit TV show 'The Bachellorete', had expressed how the situation wasn't ideal but had come to terms with it.

