Aaron Rodgers’ family reportedly unsure about Steelers QB's "couple of months" old wedding

Aaron Rodgers is private about his personal life, especially, his relationships. That's why it wasn't until last week that the Pittsburgh Steelers star revealed being married for "a couple of months."

The quarterback's admission about being married came during a media appearance at the Steelers minicamp, earlier this month. Rodgers addressed questions around the ring on his finger, which took the internet by storm, and slid the marriage confession.

While most fans have been convinced with Aaron Rodgers claiming to be married, his family holds a different stance. The quarterback shares a long-time beef with his parents and siblings, which gets them into the spotlight every now and then.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On Monday, Daily Mail released an exclusive report exploring the reaction of Aaron Rodgers' family to his wedding. An unnamed source told the publication that the quarterback's family have been "unconvinced" that he’s indeed married.

"The family is unconvinced the marriage is real, and suspect Rodgers may have had a symbolic 'commitment ceremony' instead of a legally binding wedding."

When it comes to Aaron Rodgers' wife, most publications have reported her to be ‘Brittani’, considering that the quarterback himself revealed his relationship status with her last year.

On The Pat McAfee Show in December, the quarterback discussed his Christmas gifts:

“There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet. I was waiting on this to show up, it showed up today."

Aaron Rodgers' brother, Jordan, remains unaware of Steelers QB's wife, Brittani

In another report released by Daily Mail last week, a source reported that Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan didn't attend the quarterback's wedding.

In fact, Jordan and his wife JoJo "don't even know anything really" about Rodgers' wife, Brittani. Expressing Jordan's side of the story, a source told the publication:

"Jordan and JoJo didn't go to the wedding and don't even know anything really about Brittani. What they've heard is secondhand from his parents. They are still angry that Aaron didn't go to their wedding. He didn't want to be with his brother on the biggest day of his life, so why should they twist themselves up over this wedding?"

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Rodgers will be focused on improving his performance and proving his worth to the Steelers, who signed him on a one-year deal.

While fans have been excited to see Rodgers in the Steelers jersey in the upcoming 2025 NFL season, 49ers legend Steve Young criticized the quarterback's $13.6 million signing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.