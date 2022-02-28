Aaron Rodgers finally breaks his silence regarding rumors of wanting to be the highest-paid player in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers has been rumored to be pushing to be the highest-paid player in the NFL. It is unclear where the rumor started, but it has snowballed to many calling it a fact. The quarterback caught wind of the rumor and has since responded, according to Pat McAfee.

#PMSLive Narratives have gone unchecked for a very LONG time.. I reached AHT to @AaronRodgers12 this morning & asked if he wants to be the highest paid NFL player by a large margin..."categorically false" was his response

The show host and friend of the quarterback had enough of the rumors and speculation, eventually deciding to take matters into his own hands. McAfee said on his show that he texted Aaron Rodgers about the rumors. In the text, he essentially asked him straight up if the rumors about him looking to line his pockets more than any other quarterback were true.

According to McAfee, the quarterback responded, calling those rumors "categorically false." For the show host, it was enough to debunk the rumors about the signal-caller's needs. This narrows down what Green Bay's No. 12 wants this offseason and helps shed light on where he could end up.

Where will Aaron Rodgers end up?

It appears that the quarterback is not totally opposed to staying in Green Bay. If he doesn't want to break the bank, it is clear that he still wants to contend for a championship.

If he asks for too much money, he will be holding himself back with any team he signs with as the said team will not be able to get enough free agents to compete at the highest levels. Meaning, the quarterback is playing to win the Super Bowl.

Good players have two goals in the NFL: make money and win Super Bowls. Every accomplishment in the league is a stepping stone towards making those two aspects a reality. If the quarterback isn't hellbent on making money, he wants to win the Super Bowl.

Meaning, the quarterback's final destination will be a place with Super Bowl aspirations and seemingly a level of talent to get there. Of course, wherever the quarterback goes, he would love to have Davante Adams. Adams could hit free agency this year with three teams rumored to be at the top of the bidding war.

The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars are rumored to be the teams with the greatest sense of urgency over getting him. The Jaguars seem like a lost cause as Adams would not be enough to raise the team to a Super Bowl level of talent. As such, the Broncos or Raiders could land the wide receiver, convincing the quarterback to pull the trigger.

If the Broncos get Adams, they will have Aaron Rodgers' former offensive coordinator and his top receiver. At that point, a move for Rodgers would be the smoothest if he were to land in Denver. Of course, there's a lot that needs to happen and can happen to change this trajectory. However, one can only wait and see.

