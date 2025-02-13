Aaron Rodgers fired: Jets billionaire owner Woody Johnson gets honest after moving on from 4x MVP

Aaron Rodgers is back on the market.

On Thursday, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson bid goodbye to the four-time Super Bowl MVP, who joined his team via a trade with the Green Bay Packers in April 2023.

On X, NFL insider Tom Pelissero quoted the Jets owner’s farewell message to the former Super Bowl champion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," Johnson said. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While things didn’t work out as well as Johnson had hoped since Rodgers’ arrival, he had some kind words for the 41-year-old pivot.

"From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city," Johnson said. "That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here.

"He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

Expand Tweet

Rodgers had a difficult time in New York with injuries, tearing his Achilles in the first game of 2023 and missed the rest of the season. In 2024, he went 5-12, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

What’s next for Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers has various avenues where he could take his career following the news and he won’t be back in New York.

However, if he wishes to continue playing, some teams could utilize him and his experience in big games. The Minnesota Vikings made the playoffs last season, but Sam Darnold struggled in the wild-card round and is due to be a free agent. Rodgers’ childhood team, the San Franciso 49ers, are in win-now mode and have a big decision to make about their starter, Brock Purdy, who will be on the market by the end of next season.

It’s also possible that Rodgers’ injury woes in New York are enough for him to call it quits. If that’s the case, he’ll likely have plenty of options on what to do next.

Politics might be one avenue as he was asked to be the running mate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during the 2024 US Presidential Campaign. He’s also made numerous television appearances on State Farm commercials, Shark Tank, and even guest-hosted Jeopardy!

His career with the Jets may be over, but fans probably haven’t seen the last of Rodgers on television in some capacity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.