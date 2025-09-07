Aaron Rodgers fires shots at Aaron Glenn after defeating Jets 144 days after exposing HC's contentious meeting to end his NY stint

Aaron Rodgers returned to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to take on his former team, the New York Jets, in a highly competitive Week 1 matchup. The 41-year-old quarterback won just five games with the Jets amid a stint that saw the head coach and general manager fired before he and close friend, wide receiver Davante Adams, were shown the exit door.Rodgers put on a show in New York, leading the Steelers to a 34-32 win over Justin Fields' Jets, who also clashed against his former team. Once the game was over and the four-time NFL MVP secured the win, he was asked if he felt extra satisfaction to beat the team that wrote him off in the offseason.“I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets,&quot; Rodgers said.Aaron Rodgers had a vintage performance, going 22-of-30 for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked four times, but that didn't stop the Steelers from getting a hard-fought win.Rodgers and the Jets' new head coach, Aaron Glenn, didn't even get to try to start a relationship, as the QB announced on April 17 (144 days ago) that Glenn had no plans for him in New York. Aaron Rodgers said he was &quot;shocked&quot; when Aaron Glenn told him he was out as Jets' QB The animosity between Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Glenn dates from the meeting they had, in which the coach told the player they would move on from him. During a conversation on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; Rodgers expressed his frustration with how the Jets and Glenn handled his exit. &quot;I figured that when I flew across the country on my own dime that there was going to be a conversation,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;And the confusing thing to me and the strange thing was, when I went out there, I meet with the coach ... We start talking and he runs out of the room ... Then he comes back with the GM. ... So we sit down in the office. &quot;And I think we're gonna have this long conversation. ... And 20 seconds in, he goes -- I'm talking to the GM about something, and he leans to the edge of his seat and goes, 'Are you sure you wanna play football?' And I go, 'Yeah, I'm interested.' And he says, 'We're going in a different direction at quarterback.'&quot;Aaron Rodgers admitted he was shocked by that situation, calling out the coach for making him fly across the country to tell him something he could have told him over the phone. It seems as though Rodgers had the last laugh, but this is only Week 1.