Aaron Rodgers flexes receiving skills at beach just 4 days before Steelers' training camp kicks off (Watch)

Just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers report for training camp, Aaron Rodgers traded turf for sand in a surprise session captured on video.The veteran quarterback was spotted running routes and catching passes barefoot on a beach.The video, shared by Steelers Depot on Friday, showed Rodgers working on footwork and ball control amid the soft resistance of sand.Rodgers' time in New York was disappointing. He suffered a torn Achilles just four snaps into the 2023 season, followed by a chaotic 2024 campaign where the Jets never found their footing. His move to Pittsburgh isn’t just a roster shift, it’s a reset.The change of scenery comes with optimism. In interviews this offseason, Rodgers expressed genuine excitement about teaming up with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.“Well, I just like the newness of it all,” Rodgers said on Monday, via NBC Sports.“I’m excited about being such at a such great franchise with the Hall of Fame head coach and (Mike Tomlin) and I’ve enjoyed getting to know Arthur Smith, our coordinator, the quarterback coach actually was in my quarterbacks room a million years ago. I’ve known Tom Arth since we were young kids without any gray.&quot;Teammates vouch for Aaron Rodgers' commitmentNFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: ImagnWithin the Steelers’ locker room, the tone around Aaron Rodgers has been confident. Defensive captain Cam Heyward recently emphasized the quarterback’s immersion to the team's culture, pointing out Rodgers' proactive approach in learning how Pittsburgh operates.&quot;It just felt like he has bought in, and it worked out for the best,&quot; Heyward said on Wednesday, via &quot;The Rich Eisen Show.&quot; &quot;He's bought in and that's all I can ask for our quarterback. As a teammate, I'm excited to go work with him.&quot;On the national circuit, others have echoed that sentiment. Rodgers' former teammate, Breece Hall, talked about him being &quot;misunderstood&quot; and praised his leadership during a turbulent period in New York.&quot;Very misunderstood person,&quot; Hall said on June 27, via the &quot;Da Get Got Pod.&quot; &quot;Great dude, comes off to people a certain way. But once you really get to know him, you realize how good of a person he is.&quot;Rodgers hasn’t waited for camp to start building rapport with his new receiving corps. Earlier this month, he hosted several Steelers pass-catchers, including DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth and rookie Roman Wilson, for informal workouts in Malibu.