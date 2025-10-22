Aaron Rodgers' former teammate slams Woody Johnson for blaming Justin Fields over Jets' 0-7 record

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is facing backlash after publicly blaming quarterback Justin Fields for the team’s 0-7 start. Speaking at the fall owners meeting, Johnson defended coach Aaron Glenn but shifted responsibility for the losses to Fields’ performance.

When asked if he still had confidence in Glenn, Johnson said:

“It looks like Glenn is turning around part of it. It’s hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we’ve got. He has the ability, but something is not jiving.

"If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you are going to see similar results across the league. You have to play consistently at that position, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

The statement immediately drew criticism across the NFL community. Among the critics was former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert, a one-time teammate of Aaron Rodgers.

"Justin Fields is not a great QB. But the Jets blaming their 0-7 record on him is insane," Benkert tweeted on Tuesday.

Johnson’s remarks came after yet another poor offensive showing in the Jets’ 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, where the team failed to score a single touchdown. The Jets currently rank No. 29 in EPA per play and last in passing yards per game with just 143.9.

Fields, who joined the Jets on a two-year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed, has struggled to adapt behind a weak offensive line and limited receiving options. The team had placed heavy faith in him after a promising 4-2 stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Justin Fields benched as Jets reportedly turn to Tyrod Taylor for Week 8

According to ESPN, the New York Jets are expected to start Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Aaron Glenn has not officially announced the decision, but Taylor replaced Justin Fields during Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Fields struggled again, completing just 6 of 12 passes for 46 yards and rushing for 22 while being sacked three times. Taylor wasn’t flawless, going 10-for-26 with 126 yards and two interceptions, but he showed more confidence pushing the ball downfield.

The Jets’ offense also looked more willing to pass under Taylor, with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand even dialing up a trick play. If confirmed, Taylor will face former teammate Joe Flacco and the Bengals (3-4) as New York searches for its first win of the season.

