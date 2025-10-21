  • home icon
  Jets owner Woody Johnson throws Justin Fields under the bus as Aaron Glenn's team flounders at 0-7

Jets owner Woody Johnson throws Justin Fields under the bus as Aaron Glenn's team flounders at 0-7

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 18:01 GMT
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and quarterback Justin Fields
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and quarterback Justin Fields

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has placed the blame for his team’s 0-7 start to this campaign on Justin Fields’ struggles at quarterback. Johnson was at the fall owners meeting, where he answered questions about the Jets’ losing streak.

A reporter asked the 78-year-old businessman if he was confident in the Jets’ head coach, Aaron Glenn, to turn the situation around. While he maintained his confidence in Glenn, he was quick to point a finger at Fields, saying:

“It looks like Glenn is turning around part of it. It’s hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we’ve got. He has the ability, but something is not jiving. If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you are going to see similar results across the league. You have to play consistently at that position, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
The Jets are the only winless team in the league heading into Week 8 of this campaign. The franchise put so much confidence into Justin Fields going into this season, handing him a two-year deal worth $40 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

That level of faith was not unjustified after Fields went 4-2 with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Expectations haven’t met reality for the Jets, however, with their offense ranking 29th in EPA per play. The deficiency in quarterback has also been quite apparent with 143.9 passing yards per game, the least by any team in the league.

The Jets’ 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 saw their struggle in offense highlighted, failing to register a touchdown throughout the game.

Has Justin Fields lost his place within the Jets team?

With Woody Johnson publicly calling him out, Justin Fields may have fallen out of favor within the New York Jets. While Aaron Glenn has not officially announced his relegation to the bench, Tyrod Taylor is looking prepped to step into his shoes.

Fields started against the Panthers on Sunday, going 6-of-12 for 46 yards. However, he was benched at halftime in favor of Tyrod Taylor. However, Taylor didn’t look so promising either, completing 10 of 22 throws for 126 yards and two interceptions.

Glenn can reiterate his faith in Fields and start him in the Jets’ next game at Cincinnati. On the other hand, he may align with Johnson’s sentiment and promote Taylor permanently. It remains to be seen.

