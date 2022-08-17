Aaron Rodgers frustrated at young WRs? Davante Adams' absence hitting Packers QB hard

It appears all is not ayahuasca and rainbows for Aaron Rodgers and his wide receivers. The league's reigning MVP was vocal about his frustrations with the inconsistencies in his receiving corps for the first time since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rodgers told reporters this week:

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

Wideout woes in Green Bay? Aaron Rodgers voices concern

After a two-hour practice session this week, Aaron Rodgers said that he wasn't necessarily pointing fingers at Romeo Doubs, who dropped what the shot-caller said was his best pass in practice.

However, in the preseason game against the 49ers, Doubs finished with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.

Ken Ingalls - Packers Cap 💰 @KenIngalls Romeo Doubs (with the 1s) gets separation on a double move down the sideline but drops a sure-fire 70 yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. Romeo Doubs (with the 1s) gets separation on a double move down the sideline but drops a sure-fire 70 yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/qi7ZMx5bJr

"You keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out there. It's going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. If you're going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy's going to play."

Aaron Rodgers also mentioned second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who ran the wrong route on Jordan Love's third interception in the preseason loss to the 49ers.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood



"No, not necessarily," he said. "But that was my best throw of the day." Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Romeo Doubs toasts Saints CB Bradley Roby deep down the right sideline, but the #Packers rookie drops a perfect ball from Aaron Rodgers. Oof. Romeo Doubs toasts Saints CB Bradley Roby deep down the right sideline, but the #Packers rookie drops a perfect ball from Aaron Rodgers. Oof. Aaron Rodgers is not pleased with drops from his young receivers. Asked him if he meant this play specifically."No, not necessarily," he said. "But that was my best throw of the day." twitter.com/ByRyanWood/sta… Aaron Rodgers is not pleased with drops from his young receivers. Asked him if he meant this play specifically."No, not necessarily," he said. "But that was my best throw of the day." twitter.com/ByRyanWood/sta…

It's worth noting that Davante Adams had three times as many receiving yards as any other receiver on the roster last year. He racked up just over 34 percent of the team's receiving yards.

While Adams has since taken his talents to Sin City, it appears the likes of Allen Lazard will have to step up in the wake of the former Packer's departure.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood



"And then there's a lot of opportunity after that." Asked Aaron Rodgers if #Packers have a WR pecking order emerging in his mind. He named WR1 Allen Lazard, "premier slot receiver in the league" Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins, who 12 says had his best practice today."And then there's a lot of opportunity after that." Asked Aaron Rodgers if #Packers have a WR pecking order emerging in his mind. He named WR1 Allen Lazard, "premier slot receiver in the league" Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins, who 12 says had his best practice today."And then there's a lot of opportunity after that."

It appears Aaron Rodgers has penciled in a pecking order for the season. He told reporters that Lazard is a "premier slot receiver" in the league before adding that the rest of the group could still be shuffled.

Last week, the Packers quarterback preached the gospel of patience in the process when it comes to his wide receivers.

"You've got to trust the coaching first and foremost. I need to have a lot of conversations with (WRs coach) Jason (Vrabel) and make sure we're on the same page in that the things being taught are what I want to see on the field. Jason does a great job of that."

