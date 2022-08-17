Aaron Rodgers frustrated at young WRs? Davante Adams' absence hitting Packers QB hard

It appears all is not ayahuasca and rainbows for Aaron Rodgers and his wide receivers. The league's reigning MVP was vocal about his frustrations with the inconsistencies in his receiving corps for the first time since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rodgers told reporters this week:
"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."
Wideout woes in Green Bay? Aaron Rodgers voices concern
After a two-hour practice session this week, Aaron Rodgers said that he wasn't necessarily pointing fingers at Romeo Doubs, who dropped what the shot-caller said was his best pass in practice.
However, in the preseason game against the 49ers, Doubs finished with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.
"You keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out there. It's going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. If you're going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy's going to play."
Aaron Rodgers also mentioned second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who ran the wrong route on Jordan Love's third interception in the preseason loss to the 49ers.
It's worth noting that Davante Adams had three times as many receiving yards as any other receiver on the roster last year. He racked up just over 34 percent of the team's receiving yards.
While Adams has since taken his talents to Sin City, it appears the likes of Allen Lazard will have to step up in the wake of the former Packer's departure.
It appears Aaron Rodgers has penciled in a pecking order for the season. He told reporters that Lazard is a "premier slot receiver" in the league before adding that the rest of the group could still be shuffled.
Last week, the Packers quarterback preached the gospel of patience in the process when it comes to his wide receivers.
"You've got to trust the coaching first and foremost. I need to have a lot of conversations with (WRs coach) Jason (Vrabel) and make sure we're on the same page in that the things being taught are what I want to see on the field. Jason does a great job of that."