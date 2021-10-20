"Don't think it's my last one" - Aaron Rodgers drops major hint about his future with Packers

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers has been murky at best over the last six months. Several off-field issues prompted Rodgers to defend his future with the Packers after the organization drafted quarterback Jordan Love.

Rodgers stated prior to the draft it would be "cool" if they drafted a skill player, something the Packers had not done in the last five years.

Then came the post-game comments after the Packers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game in which Rodgers stated:

"A lot of guys' futures, they're uncertain. Myself included."

As one can imagine, this sent the NFL community into a frenzie about what was next for Rodgers. It left his future in Green Bay up in the air and Rodgers stated that he was 50/50 on whether he would play or retire.

"I mean, I felt like going into the weekend before camp that I was 50/50," said Rodgers, according to a CBS Sports report. "I don't care if people don't believe that. That's true."

After missing OTA's and the week 1 blowout loss to the New Orelans Saints 38-3, many were questioning where Rodgers' head was at.

Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler I asked Aaron Rodgers if he shouted "I STILL OWN YOU" because it might be his last time playing the Bears in this rivalry, bc he might never get a chance to shout at the double-bird woman again on this field.

Rodgers' future could be in Green Bay afterall

After accounting for division rivals the Chicago Bears 24-14, Rodgers and the Packers are now 5-1 this season. NFL's reigning MVP was asked about the rivalry with the Bears. Rodgers' answer suggested that this might not be the last time he comes to Solider Field to tackle the Bears.

"I enjoyed this rivalry so much, and I've been so thankful to be a part of it. I've played a lot of games over here, been a lot of fun. I love playing on this field, even though it's always the longest grass in the NFL," said Rodgers.

"I don't think is my last one, but I enjoy every single one of them," Rodgers said.

Whether or not it was Rodgers' last game as a Packer at Soldier Field remains to be seen. But his comments certainly do seem to point towards a shift in mentality from how the situation appeared in pre-season.

