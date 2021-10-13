"Slide! You’re too damn talented" - Aaron Rodgers provides Joe Burrow some sound piece of advice

Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow shared a moment after Sunday's dramatic overtime game in which the Packers defeated the Bengals 25-22 after five missed field goals in the last quarter and overtime.

Both quarterbacks had solid enough games, with Rodgers throwing for 334 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Devante Adams himself had quite a day, catching 11 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown as he continued to be Rodgers' favorite target.

As for Joe Burrow, he threw for 288 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase racked up 159 yards on six catches and scored a receiving touchdown for himself.

Rodgers' post-game advice for Burrow

The life of an NFL player is volatile at best, with the average number of years players are in the league being limited to just three. This is even more critical for quarterbacks as they carry the hopes of the entire organization.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers on what he told Joe Burrow after Sunday's game: "Slide. You’re too damn talented. You’ve got so much in front of you to accomplish in this league. Sometimes you gotta slide. I would've said the same thing to Andrew Luck ."(via @PatMcAfeeShow Aaron Rodgers on what he told Joe Burrow after Sunday's game: "Slide. You’re too damn talented. You’ve got so much in front of you to accomplish in this league. Sometimes you gotta slide. I would've said the same thing to Andrew Luck."(via @PatMcAfeeShow) https://t.co/YIpGmvoIys

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show as he does every Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers revealed that he had a chat with Burrow after his team's overtime win.

Here's what Rodgers said to Burrow:

"Slide. You’re too damn talented. You’ve got so much in front of you to accomplish in this league. Sometimes you gotta slide. I would've said the same thing to Andrew Luck."

Because of Burrow's athletic prowess, he often tucks the ball under his arm and runs for yards, however, instead of sliding, he will initiate contact from defenders to get an extra yard or two.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow "I'm a Joe Burrow fan & I enjoy the way he goes about his business.. I told em after the game he's TOO damn talented JUST SLIDE" ~ @AaronRodgers12 on playing against @JoeyB for the first time "I'm a Joe Burrow fan & I enjoy the way he goes about his business.. I told em after the game he's TOO damn talented JUST SLIDE" ~@AaronRodgers12 on playing against @JoeyB for the first time https://t.co/gxFYX0Epqn

This could potentially put quarterbacks in harm's way when they do not need to be. Rodgers also mentions Andrew Luck and refers to Luck's running ability and his willingness to run and try to get extra yards, doing which Luck copped his fair share of hard hits.

This is less than ideal for quarterbacks as they are perhaps the most important player on an NFL roster, which is why it makes sense to try and protect them.

With Burrow being so young, Rodgers doesn't want to see what happened to Andrew Luck happen to him as he still has his whole career ahead of him. Being injured as often as Luck was is what drove him out of the league in 2019 and we don't want that happening to Burrow.

