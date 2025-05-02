Aaron Rodgers gets bold advice from Mike Florio amid looming free agency decision

Aaron Rodgers has been advised by Pro Football Network’s Mike Florio to wait until the release of the NFL schedule before signing with a new team. The suggestion stems from the league’s tendency to frontload standalone games based on star player availability.

Rodgers finished last season with 3,897 passing yards, 28 TDs, and 11 interceptions in 14 games. Despite a statistically productive return, the Jets went 5–12. If Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the NFL releases its schedule on May 14, the league would likely keep more prime-time games around him.

As such, Mike Florio argues that delaying his decision could spare the veteran quarterback’s next team from being overloaded with early prime-time and short-week games:

"And if the league knows Rodgers will be a Steeler, the Steelers could have their routine disrupted by multiple Sunday-to-Thursday turnarounds and night games and other kickoff times that deviate from the preferred rhythm of Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, writes Florio.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II has voiced his preference to keep home games out of the spotlight at night. But Rodgers joining the team would likely lead to more night games and quick turnarounds between matchups. The NFL has, in fact, planned schedules in the past based on where they thought Rodgers would end up, like with the Jets in 2023.

However, Florio notes that assumptions are not the same as confirmation. With organized team activities beginning May 27, Aaron Rodgers has little reason to rush his decision.

Aaron Rodgers rumored to have swayed Steelers away from drafting Shedeur Sanders

A new theory suggests Aaron Rodgers may have played a role in Shedeur Sanders' draft slide. NFL insider Ross Tucker speculated during “The Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday that Rodgers, rumored to be in talks with the Steelers, may have privately requested the team not to draft the Colorado quarterback.

"Nobody wants the most high-profile player on the team to be the backup QB," Tucker said. "I have no proof of this, but I'm convinced Aaron told the Steelers, 'I'll come, but don't take that kid.'"

Sanders was once projected as a top pick but fell to the fifth round, where the Browns selected him at No. 144. That drop reportedly cost him up to $44M in expected earnings. Pittsburgh, with the 21st overall pick, had been seen as a strong potential fit, especially after Sanders hinted at interest before the draft.

While Aaron Rodgers has yet to officially sign, if the rumors are to be believed, his influence may have already impacted Pittsburgh’s QB plans.

