After the trade, Aaron Rodgers initially popped up at events around New York like the mole in Whack-a-Mole. However, the quarterback hasn't been spotted much except at practice since then. That trend stopped with the Tony Awards, as the quarterback made an appearance with teammate CJ Uzomah. Jets media saw the quarterback and sprinted to Twitter to tag the quarterback in a picture.

NFL fans also sprinted to respond. However, their intents were much more diabolical, as they proceeded to tear him to shreds. Here's a look at some of the most brutal responses:

Fahad Nazer فهد ناظر @fanazer @nyjets Rodgers sure is keeping a very high profile and attending a lot of events. One wonders if some of this time is better spent working with his offense , which has a lot of young players on it. @nyjets Rodgers sure is keeping a very high profile and attending a lot of events. One wonders if some of this time is better spent working with his offense , which has a lot of young players on it.

daphid @canadayd @nyjets @AaronRodgers12 @cj_uzomah It's good to see Rodgers dating again after being in such a dark place in his life. @nyjets @AaronRodgers12 @cj_uzomah It's good to see Rodgers dating again after being in such a dark place in his life.

Puppethound @puppethound @nyjets @NFL @AaronRodgers12 @cj_uzomah Who is that dude on the left? Looks like Brett Farve's shadow, can't wait for him to be the Viking's QB in a year or so. @nyjets @NFL @AaronRodgers12 @cj_uzomah Who is that dude on the left? Looks like Brett Farve's shadow, can't wait for him to be the Viking's QB in a year or so.

Aaron Rodgers aims to have final laugh with Jets

Aaron Rodgers at Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

Heading into the season, No. 8 seems primed for a boom or bust arc based on comments made by analysts this late spring. Some are putting the team in the Super Bowl conversation with a playoff run as a floor. Others are bracing for an unremarkable season that compares readily to Brett Favre.

Mathematically speaking, out of 31 teams Rodgers' mentor could have gone to, he ended up with the New York Jets. Now, out of 31 potential options, No. 8 settled on the same one. Analysts inevitably have been doing their homework in digging up Favre's statlines for weekly comparative analysis of the mentor and the mentee. Of course, Rodgers is aiming to trump Favre's bar.

Brett Favre's statline with Jets

Brett Favre at BMW Charity Pro-Am - Round One

In 2008, the quarterback played his only season with the franchise, earning a 9-7 record while throwing for 22 touchdowns and as many interceptions. He also threw for one of the smallest yardage totals in his career at 3,472. That said, the year wasn't a grind the entire time as many 9-7 seasons can be with a quarterback throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns.

At the end of 12 weeks, the team was poised to be in the running for the number one seed in the AFC with an 8-3 record. However, instead of rocketing to the finish, the team collapsed. Favre lost four of the remaining five games and the team missed the playoffs.

By the start of the 2009 season, No. 4 was back in the NFC North via the Minnesota Vikings, where he put up one last bonafide winning season before falling to 5-8 in his final year.

Will No. 8 be able to entice the Jets to keep him for a second year when his mentor could not?

