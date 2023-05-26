Former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers both considered retirement several times during their careers.

Following the 2010 season, Favre announced his retirement, bringing his 20-year NFL career to an end. After Favre left the team in 2008, backup quarterback Aaron Rodgers took over as the starter. After 16 seasons with the Packers, Favre was traded to the New York Jets.

During the 2013 NFL Honors, the two made a retirement joke, with Rodgers mocking Favre.

"We're here to present the best comeback player."

Favre then joked and said that people love it when a great player makes a comeback. This caused Rodgers to clap back and say that sometimes people like it when players (Favre) stay retired.

"Yeah, well not always, you know some people wish would just retire and stay retired."

The two then shook hands awkwardly before presenting the award. The joke was made by Rodgers because he was waiting his turn to take over as an NFL franchise quarterback after sitting behind Favre as his backup for three seasons.

Aaron Rodgers is following Brett Favre's footsteps by joining the New York Jets late in his career

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets Offseason Workout

Like Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets towards the end of his career after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Both Favre and Rodgers each won the Packers one Super Bowl during their tenures in Green Bay.

Favre was traded on August 7, 2008, to the Jets in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick. He played just one season with the Jets, leading them to a 9-7 regular season record. He then played the last two seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Once Rodgers replaced Favre, he became the Packers' franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

This off-season, he was traded to the New York Jets. Rodgers is looking to win his second Super Bowl with his second team, a milestone that Favre was unable to reach.

The Jets will face tough matchups this season since they play in one of the NFL's finest divisions and have one of the toughest schedules in the league. New York is hoping that the arrival of Rodgers will result in a Lombardi Trophy.

