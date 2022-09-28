"Gloating and b***hing on both sides" - Aaron Rodgers gets candid about Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers handed Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss of the season when they won a low-scoring game 14-12. The Packers' offense has been a work in progress, but they showed real signs of coming together on Sunday.

Rodgers and his team started the game brilliantly and should have been up by three scores had running back Aaron Jones not fumbled near the goalline.

The Packers quarterback, during his weekly spot on 'The Pat McAfee Show', had a message for the fans who were not necessarily happy with the final scoreline.

Rodgers stated that the Buccaneers are a good team and that not many others will take them down this season. He also said that fans' emotions are what makes them so endearing.

Rodgers said:

"This game will always allow for gloating and bitching on both sides. And that's just, that's a part of it. I think that's what makes fans so endearing. They want to gloat about us beating the Buccaneers at the same time, bitch about the production or whatever. Listen, this is a very difficult sport, and it's tough to win.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive #ART "The Buccaneers are a great team & have a great defense.. we had three great drives to start the game & if I throw a better ball to Jones it's probably 21-3" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "The Buccaneers are a great team & have a great defense.. we had three great drives to start the game & if I throw a better ball to Jones it's probably 21-3" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #ART https://t.co/P8BQf7OmMT

He added:

"And the Buccaneers are a great team and have a great defense. Not a lot of teams are going to get in, line them up. Now, we had three great drives, to start the game, if I thought I might be better.

"But Jonesy, on that third down, he may slip two defenders, and it's 21-three. If he holds on to the ball at 17 to 3, you know, then the whole rest of the game probably has a different maybe flavor to it because we're up two scores for the majority of the game.

Rodgers finished:

"That last drive obviously doesn't have the same type of significance, and we're feeling a little bit better about ourselves, and we had some other opportunities. Obviously, I threw a bad pick. One of my only bad plays, the game I feel I played, you know, played a pretty good game."

Aaron Rodgers and Packers showing signs of life

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The big question mark for Green Bay in 2022 was how they would handle the loss of Davante Adams. After a rough Week 1, the Packers came back and beat the Bears and have followed that up with a critical road win at Tampa Bay.

With Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon running the ball well and receivers in Romeo Doubs (eight rec, 73 yards, one TD), veteran Randall Cobb (two rec, 57 yards) and Allen Lazard (four rec, 45 yards, one TD), Green Bay is a more balanced offense.

The Packers are now 2-1 and will now face the Patriots (minus Mac Jones) and the New York Giants in their next two games, so one would expect them to win both.

Suddenly, after the world felt like it was caving in, Green Bay could be 4-1 after a "horrible" start. Regardless of what happens, the Packers will always be in with a shot, thanks to number 12.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far