Aaron Rodgers to Giants gets huge revelation as NFL insider links team to 10x Pro Bowl QB

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest on Aaron Rodgers' future. The veteran quarterback isn't returning to the New York Jets after playing only one season with the AFC East squad and several teams have been linked with the former Green Bay Packers star.

During an appearance on Wednesday's edition of SportsCenter, Schefter said the New York Giants are keeping tabs on Rodgers as they only have Tommy DeVito on the roster.

"And so the Giants, like the Steelers, they're in a holding pattern right now. And the hard thing about this is they have only one quarterback under contract, that's Tommy DeVito, and the Giants need to come up with an upgrade somehow, some way. They're waiting on Aaron Rodgers."

Schefter added that if Rodgers decides to take the Pittsburgh Steelers, they would put their attention on Russell Wilson.

"They're interested in Russell Wilson as well. And so if Aaron Rodgers were to take the chair in Pittsburgh, that would leave Russell Wilson, presumably with the option of taking the chair in New York with the Giants," Schefter said.

Rodgers only won five games with the New York Jets in a season that had the Gang Green as favorites to contend for the championship. They became one of the biggest disappointments of the year. Now the Jets are trying to start a new chapter under Aaron Glenn.

Rodgers is still weighing his options, but the Giants don't appear to be his top choice.

Former NFL GM calls out Aaron Rodgers for holding Steelers "hostage"

Aaron Rodgers is yet to make a decision on his future and nobody knows what he might be thinking. Besides the New York Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been heavily linked with the four-time NFL MVP.

Former Buffalo Bills general manager, Doug Whaley, criticized Rodgers' approach to the offseason and how he's hurting the Steelers.

"If I'm Omar Khan," Whaley said, "and I'm the Pittsburgh Steelers, one, you shouldn't be surprised. And two, you have to sit down and think, do we want to sign up for this? Because he's setting the table and the precedent early. It's all about Aaron Rodgers. And it has nothing to do with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's gonna hold the whole franchise hostage on waiting for him to make a decision."

Just like Matthew Stafford, A-Rod could be the first domino piece to fall and shape the quarterback market for the 2025 NFL season.

