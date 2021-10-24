"Aaron Rodgers should go to Cleveland" - NFL analyst floats the idea of Packers QB joining Browns

Aaron Rodgers should join the Cleveland Browns. At least that's the opinion of former NFL player and current talk show host Mark Madden. Rodgers already has an agreement in place and could leave the Packers organization at the end of the 2021-22 season. If this happens, he will want as many options as possible.

The Browns are arguably a Superbowl team in waiting, and one of the only question surrounding the team is the quarterback. Baker Mayfield's labrum injury forces the Browns to consider the short-term without the former first overall pick.

Is Mayfield an elite quarterback? Who knows? Is Aaron Rodgers an upgrade? Definitely.

Could Rodgers join the Browns?

Mark Madden certainly thinks so. Writing in his column for TribLive, Madden makes compelling arguments suggesting that Rodgers could swap Wisconsin for Ohio:

"If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, it will be to a team ready to win a Superbowl. That team is the Cleveland Browns."

It would definitely create intrigue and drama in Cleveland. The Browns have an elite offensive line. They possess the best running back duo in the NFL and an intelligent head coach.

The prospect of bringing an NFL championship to a city starved of even playoff success could tempt the future Hall of Famer to make the switch.

As for Mayfield, Madden argues the perfect landing spot for him is on the shores of the Allegheny River:

"He's not perfect. But he competes hard, makes just enough plays, and is a ready-made starter at a young age. There would be no teaching, blooding a draft pick, or pretending Mason Rudolph could be the long-term answer. Mayfield would play right away. He'd be the answer for the long-term. He'd be above average."

Madden makes compelling arguments regarding both quarterbacks. Rodgers' situation is unclear. In the summer, he was adamant about leaving the Packers.

However, his stance has softened over the last few weeks as the Pack continues to rack up wins in the NFC North.

Mayfield's injury complicates an already complicated situation. Mayfield wants to hit Josh Allen's pay level. A lost season due to injury could end that.

Moreover, the Browns may not want to part with big money given Mayfield's injury record and questionable performances.

A move for Rodgers to the Browns could happen. It could also kick off another wild game of musical chairs regarding the NFL's top quarterbacks.

