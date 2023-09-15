Aaron Rodgers goes scorched earth on reporter’s vaccination accusation on Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury during his debut with the New York Jets debut. He is expected to miss the rest of the season but has indicated that he will not retire.

After Rodgers got hurt, people began to take shots at the veteran quarterback. News reporter Greg Kelly came out and said that the quarterback's injury was due to his ayahuasca consumption. Moreover, Keith Olbermann indicated that Rodgers not getting vaccinated has resulted in this devastating injury.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers was asked about the comments from Kelly and Olbermann. Here's what he said while talking about his recovery plans:

"Well, you know, I didn't really want to mention this, but I'm looking into a number of different modalities... Modalities, different rehab modalities. There's ideas that some of the noises from the dolphins when they lovemaking, the frequency of that is actually healing to the body."

After that, McAfee said:

"Greg Kelly, who's a super conservative political pundit, said the reason why this happened, not because of Achilles, but because of the Ayahuasca."

Rodgers responded:

"What's that guy's name? Greg Kelly? b*m." McAfee further said. "Another guy Keith Olbermann said it because you're not vaxxed."

Rodgers responded to Olbermann's conspiracy theory with a funny response. He said:

"Yeah? Get your fifth booster Keith."

The New York Jets quarterback has always held a strong stance against getting vaccinated, and he was amused by the wild conspiracy theories that are being floated around.

Such injuries can occur to any player, no matter whether they are vaccinated or not. Perhaps, news reporters with such high reputations should avoid saying such wild things.

Aaron Rodgers is determined to bounce back from injury

Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show said that he is looking to make a strong recovery from his Achilles injury. He is already looking forward to playing for the Jets again and hasn't ruled out making a return this season.

In Rodgers' absence, Zach Wilson will hope to keep the Jets afloat and take them to the playoffs this year. They came away with a win in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, and there is still optimism around the franchise despite Rodgers' injury.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.