“Aaron Rodgers has to be the guy” - Former Ravens LB puts pressure on Mike Tomlin to sign 4x NFL MVP

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and current ESPN analyst Bart Scott believes that Aaron Rodgers is the answer to the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback crisis. Scott's remarks point to the team's continued inability to discover a franchise QB since Ben Roethlisberger left.

Scott appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday and made an argument for signing Rodgers to play in Pittsburgh. He said that available alternatives Russell Wilson and Justin Fields can't get the job done in high-stakes playoff situations.

"They know what it looks like with both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson," Scott said. "That's why I believe that Aaron Rodgers has to be the guy that can get them over the hump."

The Steelers closed out their 2024 season on a five-game skid, including a blowout playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens where they were down 21-0 early.

Can Tomlin's coaching revive Aaron Rodgers?

Bart Scott added more to his take, explaining the need for more points as the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the AFC North.

"It's not good enough, right?" Scott said. "Because you can't manufacture enough points, and you think about the division which they play in. You think about Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson still ascending. Mike Tomlin, because he's such a great coach, he can muddy up the game. But when you get to time where you know counts the most in the playoffs, you're gonna find yourself falling short over and over again."

Scott noted that sticking with Fields or Wilson is "the true definition of insanity," doing the same thing over and over again and hoping for different outcomes.

While Scott pleaded the case for Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers, ESPN's Adam Schefter aligned with it.

"Maybe but doubtfully the Pittsburgh Steelers," Schefter tweeted on Thursday.

Rodgers, who turned 41 on Dec. 2, completed 63% of his throws for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with the Jets last season. He has fought multiple injuries since 2022, with a torn Achilles and knee and hamstring issues.

The Steelers ranked 10th-worst at overall offense (319.4 yards per game) and sixth-least for passing yards (192.0), according to ESPN statistics. They did not score more than 17 in any of their games during their season-ending downturn.

Neither Wilson nor Fields have been re-signed. The free-agent negotiating period starts on Monday and the new league year on Wednesday.

