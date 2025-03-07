Giants insider claims $7,300,000,000 franchise has opened negotiations to land Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers could very well be remaining in New York for the 2025 NFL season. But not for the New York Jets.

According to New York Giants insider Art Stapleton, the Giants, whose franchise is valued at $7.3 billion according to Forbes, have significant interest in the former Super Bowl winner. The Giants require a new signal-caller and are even expected to use their third overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft on one.

However, if they can fill that void with Rodgers, perhaps they'll be able to use their selection for another major need.

Stapleton joined "The Pat McAfee Show" today to shed some light on the situation, indicating that the Giants have had internal discussions about what it would take to get the Green Bay Packers legend in the building.

"They are pretty significantly down a road where they are negotiating to the point where if Aaron Rodgers ends up as a Giant before the start of the league year next year, it would not be a shock to people in this area."

"And I don't know how much Aaron can be involved in speaking with Giants brass, Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen, but as far as Aaron's representatives, once the Jets made it clear, my understanding is that he can have his representatives talk to other teams."

"Now, I don't know where the numbers are, but you can't get involved with a player of the caliber of Aaron Rodgers and his resume without at least having an understanding as to what ballpark you have to be in and what he is willing to do at age 41 after what he's gone through the last two years. So my understanding is, yes, they have talked about what it would take to get Aaron here with the Giants."

Aaron Rodgers looking for new home in 2025 after failed New York Jets experiment

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets from the Green Bay Packers in April of 2023. The trade ended an 18-season run with the Packers, who drafted Rodgers with the 24th overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft. During that span, Rodgers brought Green Bay a Super Bowl and established the franchise as one of the NFC's most dominant teams during his run with the organization.

In his first season with the Jets, Rodgers suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles on his fourth offensive snap with the Jets in Week One. He managed to start the full 2024 season for the Jets but his performance was underwhelming.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in a team where he was surrounded by exemplary weapons such as Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Bijan Robinson.

With the Jets ready to move on from Rodgers under new leadership, it will be interesting to see where the future Hall of Famer lands in 2025.

