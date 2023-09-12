Aaron Rodgers injury update: Jets HC Robert Saleh gives massive update on QB’s status

Aaron Rodgers’ first game with the New York Jets lasted only four plays. The New York Jets’ offensive line failed to account for Buffalo Bills’ defensive end Leonard Floyd, giving him a free path on the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

Floyd’s weight caused Rodgers to tumble down. The veteran quarterback initially went up but got down again. He was brought to the medical tent before being carted off the field. Initial X-rays rendered negative results. However, further assessment of Rodgers’ injury paints a gloomy picture.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a potentially season-ending Achilles injury

The 33rd Team writer Ari Meirov tweeted:

“#Jets HC Robert Saleh said they fear Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles. His season would be over.”

In the post-game press conference, Jets head coach Robert Saleh shared:

“All right, I’ll do with the quarterback real quick. Concerned with his Achilles. MRI’s probably gonna confirm what we think is already gonna happen. So, it’s not good.”

This unfortunate turn of events will cast a shadow on the optimistic outlook for a talented Jets squad. New York’s AFC squad finalized a trade for Aaron Rodgers one day before the 2023 NFL Draft. He was seen as an invaluable leader that will help end the franchise’s 12-season playoff drought.

Worst yet, Jets fans might have to wait until next season to see Rodgers on the field again. But as he has done from the sidelines during the episodes of HBO’s Hard Knocks, he will impart his wisdom, especially to fellow quarterback Zach Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers was highly invested in the next phase of his NFL career after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He even took a $35 million pay cut to help the Jets fortify their roster with more talent. During the offseason, he also declared that the Jets’ Super Bowl III trophy looks lonely, and it’s time to add another trophy beside it.

While Rodgers carrying the American flag onto MetLife stadium was an emotional sight, it’s the only good memory during his brief 2023 NFL season.

Jets rally to win the game over their division rivals

Though their leader on offense was down, the entire squad rallied to pull off a come-from-behind overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. All three units contributed to their season-opening win.

The Jets offense had spectacular moments from Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. The second-year running back had ten carries and one reception for 147 yards. Meanwhile, Wilson made a fantastic touchdown catch against Tre’Davious White to tie the game at 13.

The Jets’ defense was also superb, forcing Josh Allen and the Bills offense to commit four turnovers. Jordan Whitehead had three picks on Allen, while the entire unit limited Buffalo to three points in the second half and overtime. Quinton Jefferson, Al Woods, John Franklin-Myers, and Jermaine Johnson sacked Allen, too.

Finally, special teams delivered them home as Xavier Gipson had a 65-yard walk-off punt return. But while the victory is an excellent start for the Jets’ season, Aaron Rodgers’ injury looms large as they go through 16 more games.