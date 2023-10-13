Aaron Rodgers injury update: Jets QB spotted walking without crutches after Achilles tear

Jets fans were left cursing their luck when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles during the opening drive of their opening game this season against the Buffalo Bills. The energy that had accompanied them all season immediately seemed to dissipate.

He was the quarterback who was supposed to be central to everything that they do. They had talented receivers and a very good defense. And with Aaron Rodgers playing his position, the four-time MVP was supposed to take them to the Super Bowl.

But as those hopes died, New York Jets supporters would have been resigned to another season of Zach Wilson. Even though he has looked a bit better than before in the games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, no one expects he is ready yet to take them to the postseason.

And just when they were ready to write off this season and wait for Aaron Rodgers to try again next year, it seems like they can start getting their hopes up again. Because in just five short weeks, the quarterback visited the locker room and was seen walking without his crutches.

For a player who will turn 40 this year, it is a remarkable pace of recovery. He seemed cheerful and spoke with staff members there. He showed people that he could walk around wearing protective boots. It is enough to make any Jets fan smile and put some hope back into their heart. Have a full look at the video below.

Will the Jets risk Aaron Rodgers' Achilles this season?

Given how quickly he seems to be getting back to fitness, one wonders if the New York Jets will be tempted to rush him towards the end of the season, if he recovers. Much will depend if they are still in with a shout for the playoffs at that stage.

However, even though he might be walking unaided, he is not fit and Achilles injury generally take a full year to heal. Given Aaron Rodgers is towards the end of his career, the last thing he needs is for it to flare up again and permanently scupper his chances of returning to the football field.

We have seen what happens when players are brought back too soon. It happened with Kevin Durant's Achilles for the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

And the Jets will be wholly aware that if they had let his calf heal during the offseason, maybe Aaron Rodgers will not have suffered the Achilles tear in the first place. One hopes they will not risk the long-term for the short-term.