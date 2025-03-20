Aaron Rodgers' "insufferable," "pompous" personality pushing away media companies' interest in 4x MVP: Report

Aaron Rodgers' future remains a mystery as the quarterback has yet to reveal whether he intends to continue playing or call it a day on his Hall of Fame career. The 41-year-old could potentially retire and follow in Tomo Romo and Tom Brady's footsteps by becoming a broadcaster or joining a network as an analyst. However, that is reportedly not a viable option for the four-time MVP.

According to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, Rodgers' outspokenness, which is often on full display on The Pat McAfee Show, has caused networks to discard him as a potential option for an analyst or broadcaster gig. McCarthy wrote:

"Rodgers is smart, incisive, and highly quotable. Media outfits typically desire those qualities. So what’s the problem?... Their main concern... is that Rodgers comes off as a pompous know-it-all who would turn off viewers."

McCarthy also noted that Rodgers' part in COVID-19 conspiracy theories and public spats with the likes of comedian Jimmy Kimmel were "concerning."

He added that Rodgers needs an image cleansing if he wants to follow Romo and Brady and become an analyst. He cites one source who thought he could be a "great" analyst but called him "insufferable."

Aaron Rodgers' biographer on his future

While his image would only be of concern if Aaron Rodgers intended to retire, Ian O'Connor believes it is not something on the horizon. During an appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the author, who wrote 'Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,' said:

"I think the overriding feeling right now is that [Aaron Rodgers] still wants to play in maybe two years. I had a friend of his tell me 'two years' a week ago because he kind of feels like this past season was a rehab year. And so if he has a good 2025, I really do expect him to try to play in 2026." [15:20]

Rodgers was heavily linked with the Minnesota Vikings. However, that's no longer an option, as the team has reportedly told quarterback J.J. McCarthy's suitors that they intend to move forward with the sophomore as the starter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants remain the four-time MVP's most realistic options if he intends to play next season. However, the clock is ticking on those offers, as both teams will be keen to sort their quarterback situation before the 2025 NFL draft.

