Aaron Rodgers Jets jersey number: Will former Packers QB continue to wear No. 12 on his new team?

The long-running saga of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets is now officially done. In news that broke today, the Packers finally move on from the four-time NFL MVP, while the Jets upgrade what has been a problematic position for decades.

With Rodgers now moving to New York, many wonder what number he will now wear. The #12 famously worn by Joe Nameth is available and the former Jets quarterback has given Rodgers his blessing to wear it.

But per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers is going back to his college days and will wear the #8 for the Jets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hall of Fame QB Joe Namath had given Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, however, Rodgers will throw it back to his @CalFootball college days and is expected to wear No. 8 for the @nyjets."

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Hall of Fame QB Joe Namath had given Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, however, Rodgers will throw it back to his @CalFootball college days and is expected to wear No. 8 for the @nyjets , per @AdamSchefter Hall of Fame QB Joe Namath had given Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, however, Rodgers will throw it back to his @CalFootball college days and is expected to wear No. 8 for the @nyjets, per @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/cykEHupLYX

In what can only be described as a blockbuster trade, the Jets received Rodgers, pick 15 and a fifth-round pick (170). While the Packers in return get pick 13, a 2023 second-round pick (42), a 6th-round pick (207), a conditional 2024 2nd-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 per cent of the plays per Adam Schefter.

Expectations for Jets with Aaron Rodgers?

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Despite being in a division that has the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, the minimum expectations for the Jets are now playoffs.

After getting close last season before falling into a hole, the Jets can now build on what they accomplished last season.

The Jets had the fourth-best defense in the NFL in terms of points against (just 18.6 per game), but it was offensively that the team came unstuck, ranking 29th out of 32 teams for points scored (17.4).

That will surely change with Aaron Rodgers under center and the Jets have some good weapons for him to utilize as well. The likes of Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Tyler Conklin will all no doubt see their stats raised new season.

The deal is finally done and now both the Packers and Jets can move on and get ready for the NFL Draft in a couple of days.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes