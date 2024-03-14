Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Poyer head to Costa Rica for mind-expanding Ayahuasca retreat

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Poyer are making the most of the 2024 offseason by bonding in Costa Rica while sharing their affinity for ayahuasca.

The safety, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, shared photos of him with the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player at the luxurious Playa Esterillos Este in Costa Rica. The 2021 First Team All-Pro member captioned his Instagram post:

“When we look within & heal our own wounds, we contribute to the healing of the planet by shifting the collective consciousness towards greater love, empathy, & sustainability”

Jordan Poyer spending time in Costa Rica

It’s not the first time these two NFL players have taken the South American psychoactive brew.

In an August 2022 article by Today.com’s Scott Stump, Aaron Rodgers shared that he learned about ayahuasca in 2019 when his friend shared the positive experience of taking the hallucinogen.

A year later, the Super Bowl 45 champion took a three-day trip to Peru to ingest the ayahuasca.

Meanwhile, Jordan Poyer revealed his trip to Costa Rica last month. While he did not inform anyone of his whereabouts, he admitted on his February 9 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he would bring more football players with him.

In this video posted by the Resonance Conscious CoLiving Community, Poyer was seen with Bills linebacker Von Miller.

Von Miller accompanies Jordan Poyer to Costa Rica

It was Rodgers who convinced Poyer to try Ayahuasca. In a December 2023 article by The Athletic’s Dan Pompeii, Poyer revealed that taking the brew helped him quit excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Poyer visited Resonance for the first time after his wife recommended it. However, he could only eat chicken, fish, and salad for a month in preparation for the retreat. He eliminated chicken and fish a week before the ceremony.

The ayahuasca might have helped Poyer return to peak form on the football field after he finished with 100 tackles, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and a sack in 16 games. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers hopes the psychoactive blend can help him play his best as he recovers from last year's season-ending Achilles injury.

Aaron Rodgers to join the political field?

The New York Jets quarterback might become a more prominent figure in American society if independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chose him as his running mate.

Kennedy Jr. will announce his decision on March 26, with Rodgers and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura as his top options. Rodgers and Kennedy Jr. share the same sentiments against vaccination, heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Kennedy Jr. chose him, Aaron Rodgers would have a marginal shot at becoming the second-highest political leader in the union.