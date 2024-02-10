Bills' Jordan Poyer taking two NFL stars 'deep in the jungle' for Aaron Rodgers-esque Ayahuasca journey

Aaron Rodgers has competition on his hands as it relates to consuming Ayahuasca after Bills' star Jordan Poyer said that he is looking at the same possibility. The Buffalo safety revealed on the Pat McAfee show that is going to Costa Rica in March and he intends to go deep into the jungle where he will sample the psychoactive substance.

He also said that he has not told anyone where he is going and wished anyone wishing to find him there good luck.

"I'm going back to Costa Rica on the seventh of March, going to do Ayahuasca. Nobody knows where I'm going. It'd be deep in the jungle. Good luck getting there."

But there at least two people who will know where he is since they will be accompanying him. Jordan Poyer said that they are also football players and while he is not naming them yet, they will be part of a documentary. The Buffalo Bills player said that, much like Aaron Rodgers, he wants to bring the experience of Ayahuasca to the West.

"This year, I'm actually bringing, I'm not naming them right now but I am bringing two guys that are very, very well known with me and we're going to create a documentary, yes both football players. We're going to document the experience and bring back the awareness of our experience to the West."

Jordan Poyer and Aaron Rodgers might be kindred spirits beyond Ayahuasca

Jordan Poyer will follow in the footsteps of Aaron Rodgers as it pertains to Ayahuasca, but that might not be the only area where they agree. The Bills safety has never publicly commented on his vaccination status but his wife, Rachel Bush, has been vociferous in denouncing mandatory COVID-19 shots.

Aaron Rodgers, of course, has not been shy to slam vaccines and has promoted numerous theories around the jabs. Initially, he too was hesitant to comment on his status but all that changed when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to stay away from Green Bay Packers' facilities despite his claims of being 'immunized'.

Now, it seems that Jordan Poyer and Aaron Rodgers might have found another common topic in Ayahuasca. While they will remain rivals on the field with the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets playing each other twice every season in the AFC East, this is a subject that could bring them closer. In fact, one of the two players joining the Bills player in Costa Rica might very well be the Jets quarterback, for all we know.